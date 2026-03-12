A Ghanaian pastor who lives around Ablekuma Fan Milk, Greater Accra, is unhappy with the power situation in his neighbourhood

The pastor called on President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that all power issues faced by Ghanaians are addressed

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on his grievance

A Ghanaian pastor has criticised President John Dramani Mahama for the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.

The man of God said he lives in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and has not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.

Ghanaian pastor calls on President Mahama to address the power issues in his neighbourhood. Photo credit: @thestatenewss/X & @JDMahama/Facebook

In a video on X, the unhappy pastor said that he is not the first to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.

He wondered if President Mahama was aware of the mass dissatisfaction of Ghanaians about the services of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

"Is President John Dramani Mahama telling us that he has not heard all the complaints about ECG and prepaid issues. I haven't enjoyed two straight hours of power for some days now. So you can't turn on any electrical appliance because of the dumsor."

"Such things did not happen when former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in power. So if there are people at the ECG who are trying to sabotage the President, can't you do anything about it? You are the one making your government unpopular," he added.

The pastor claimed he spends GH₵100 daily on electricity. He wondered what had led to the high electricity cost in recent times.

"I buy 100 worth of prepaid daily. Imagine how much I spend in a week. When I speak, people say a pastor should not talk that way. Some Ghanaian pastors are hypocrites. Some of them have plants in their house, others also live in rich areas, and so they don't experience power outages. There are those who are quiet because of the favours they get from the government."

Reactions to pastor's ECG concerns

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Many wondered why the pastor was spending GH₵100 daily on electricity. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"100 cedis per day? Is he operating a smelter in his house? Yes, there are serious conversations about quality and metering to be had, but if you're putting your concerns across, be factual and realistic."

@myResearch_ wrote:

"Except maybe another Ghana, but the truth is you can't be the spokesperson for everyone😅we suffered during the past administration, is just that some people get small memory and forget what happened easily."

@chesterwale1 said:

"100 cedis a day ad3n wod3n mu h) y3 mortuary anaa?"

@The_NYATUAME wrote:

"Chale, some people dey exaggerate the matter too much. 100 cedis daily???"

@Thejbufactor said:

"When you talk they will say it's politics but these are facts."

Source: UGC

