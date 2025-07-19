Inside the life of Noelle Watters, Jesse Watters’ ex-wife and TV host

Noelle Watters is a lifestyle video producer, writer, editor, online content creator, and web host. While their marriage has been a topic of public interest, Noelle has mostly kept a private existence after their split, focusing on her family and personal endeavours.

Noelle Watters (L) and Jesse Watters (R) pose together outdoors with a beach and ocean in the background. Photo: @JesseWattersFNC on Facebook (modified by author)

Noelle Watters and Jesse Watters were married from 2009 to 2019 .

. Their divorce came when Jesse Watters had an affair with a colleague , Emma DiGiovine.

, Emma DiGiovine. Before leaving to care for her children, Noelle previously worked as a senior editor and producer for Fox News Magazine at FOX News Channel.

Full name Noelle Inguagiato Watters Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Noelle Watters Children Sophie, Ellie Watters Father Peter Inguagiato Mother Rosemary Inguagiato Education Long Island University, Fairfield University Profession Lifestyle video producer, writer, editor, online content creator, web host Net worth $1 million

Noelle Watters' biography

The content creator was born in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Rosemary and Peter Inguagiato. She was born on 5 May 1976, making her 49 years old as of 2025.

Noelle Watters' educational background

Jesse Watters' ex-wife has a wide educational background, including liberal arts and mental health counselling. She received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Fairfield University, where she majored in English Writing with a major in Art History and International Studies from 1994 to 1998.

Noelle Watters recently completed a Master's degree in Mental Health Counselling/Counsellor at Long Island University, attending from 2019 to 2022. She specialised in mental health counselling, focusing on childhood and adolescence

Top-5 facts about Noelle Watters. Photo: @noelle-watters/LinkedIn (modified by author)

What does Noelle Watters do for a living?

She is an accomplished online lifestyle writer and producer with a strong background in fashion and design. Noelle is well-known for producing interesting and promotional content.

According to her LinkedIn page, the fashion designer started her career in 1998 as an account executive at Calvin Klein. She left the position in 1999.

Noelle Watters worked full-time as a public relations specialist at HBHPMK in New York City from 1999 to 2000. She then proceeded to the FOX News Channel in 2000, working as a senior wardrobe coordinator up to 2005. From 2005 to 2011 she worked as web host for Fox News as well as the senior editor and producer for Fox News Magazine.

In 2012, Jesse Watters' ex-wife worked as a freelancer at Eileen Kathryn Boyd Interiors, where she authored and edited a blog that combined interior design, art, and fashion for a well-known fashion designer.

Since 2011, Jesse Watters' ex-wife has worked part-time for her company, NKW, Inc. The business, based in Huntington, New York, is an independent home design consultant that works with clients of varied styles, budgets, and requirements.

Jesse Watters (L) and Noelle Watters (R) pose outdoors against a blurred background. Photo: @andeesboutique

What happened to Jesse and Noelle Watters?

They divorced in 2019. Jesse Watters married Noelle Inguagiato in 2009, and the couple had twin kids. Noelle filed for divorce in 2018 after Jesse acknowledged having an affair with a producer on his program, Emma DiGiovine, who was around 26 at the time.

Jesse claimed to have started dating DiGiovine by draining the air out of her car tires and asking him for a ride. The divorce between Jesse and Noelle Watters was finalised in March 2019.

How tall is Noelle Watters?

The American fashion designer is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Noelle Watters? She is an American lifestyle video producer, writer, editor, online content creator, and web host. How old is Noelle Watters? Noelle is 49 years old as of 2025. She was born on 5 May 1976. Where is Noelle Watters from? She hails from New York City, New York, United States. What does Emma DiGiovine do for a living? According to her IMDb profile, she is an associate producer known for Watters' World (2015–2022). Is Noelle Watters married now? She is reportedly unmarried following her divorce from Jesse Watters. For how long was Noelle Watters married to Jesse Watters? Noelle Watters and Jesse Watters were married for 10 years, from 2009 until their divorce in 2019. Did Noelle Watters have children with Jesse Watters? Noelle Watters and Jesse Watters have two children together, Sophie and Ellie, twin daughters born in 2011.

Noelle Watters, most known to the public for her marriage and subsequent divorce from Fox News personality Jesse Watters, is an individual with her unique life path. Beyond her prior positions at FOX News Channel and her present focus on mental health counselling, she is a mother of twin daughters.

