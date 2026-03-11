Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President has stirred concern online after sharing a doom prophecy about beloved actress Nana Ama McBrown

The actress, born Felicity Ama Agyemang, has endured multiple surgeries since a serious accident on the George W. Bush Highway in 2013 broke her hand

In a viral video, Karma President warned that McBrown faced spiritual danger linked to her past accident and urged her to seek protection from a trusted spiritual leader

Controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has sparked reactions on social media after prophesying doom for beloved actress, Nana Ama McBrown, amid her recovery from hand surgery.

The popular actress turned media personality, born Felicity Ama Agyemang, was involved in an accident alongside her then-husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, on the George W. Bush Highway near Lapaz in January 2013.

The accident left her with critical injuries, including a broken right hand, which has continued to inflict pain on her despite undergoing multiple surgeries throughout the years.

Speaking in November 2025, Nana Ama McBrown opened up on the multiple surgeries she has undergone since the accident and how it continues to affect her life.

"You all know the problem I have with this hand. I have really suffered. For 13 good years since my accident, this hand has been surgically operated on five times. On five different occasions, I have gone to see many doctors in Germany and Ghana," she said.

Karma President shares Nana Ama McBrown prophecy

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SumSum Wiase, recorded on March 9, 2026, Karma President shared a dire prophecy for Nana Ama McBrown.

The spiritual leader, also known as Abusua One God, warned the popular actress that she was in danger spiritually and needed to protect herself.

“You remember she had an accident, which continues to bother her to this day. Nana Ama McBrown is being chased by accidents in the spiritual realm. She should seek protection, because where I am seeing her is not safe.”

“She should seek genuine spiritual help. Currently, wherever she's getting help from it's not working, they are simply taking advantage of her. She needs protection from a genuine seer; otherwise, we are going to hear bad news about McBrown,” he said.

Reactions to Karma President's McBrown prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Karma President prophesying doom for Nana Ama McBrown.

Kobby General said:

"How do people go to the Sunsum Wiase?"

Spoons_fingers wrote:

"May God protect her and her family in Jesus name."

Åmg Whybrøke💰 commented:

"I really like the way he uses the 3y3 sad news ❤🔥."

OSIKANII HAIR BANK👩‍🦳👌❤️👌 said:

"Dear Lord, let your wish come to pass 🥰."

Karma President's Elisha Osei doom prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's doom prophecy about Ghanaian man of God, Elisha Osei Kofi's death was fulfilled, sparking praise online.

The seer predicted a day before the pastor's death that many Ghanaian preachers would lose their lives in the coming days, weeks, and months.

