Popular Colombian influencer Caroline Reyes, popularly known as Carol the Warrior, has reportedly died at age 23.

The Cali-based influencer, who had close to a million followers on social media, was confirmed dead in a statement released by her family on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our warrior, Carol the Warrior. It is with great sadness that we announce that she sadly passed away on March 11, 2026," the statement read.

“She was a warrior, a brilliant person, and a human being who never gave up in the face of any difficulty that came her way. We ask for your prudence, empathy, and love for her family and friends [at this time],” the statement concluded.

The family later announced that her wake would be held on March 12 in Cali, followed by a march to Chocó.

Carol the Warrior’s cause of death

According to reports, Carol the Warrior’s cause of death was cancer, which she had battled in recent years.

In February 2026, she opened up about her battle with cancer.

She initially opened up about her health issues in October 2025, informing fans that doctors had diagnosed fluid in her lungs and drained several fluid-filled sacs.

Carol later said she was diagnosed with cancer and was open about her journey on social media, earning her the moniker Carol the Warrior.

According to the Daily Mail, she went to Brazil on vacation a few weeks ago, leaving fans devastated to hear of her abrupt passing.

Reactions to Carol the Warrior's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Carol the Warrior's death.

diana_mar94 said:

"I wasn't prepared for this statement; however, I understand that God is autonomous in his decisions and sovereign ❤️, therefore, and as Carol's known, I invite everyone to live doing what makes them happy, rest in peace warrior, always with the best attitude you infected us with ❤️🙌."

magalyhurrutia wrote:

"May you be with God and may all that love you inspired be your steady ticket to your eternal and gentle rest, Carol 🕊️."

deibyruiz commented:

"I can't believe it 😭😫." May God have you in your holy glory 🕊️ 🥹."

dasha_brandquin said:

"There are people who never leave completely, because they live forever in what they left in us 🤍!"

