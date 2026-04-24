Former One Direction member Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz have reportedly become engaged, according to Page Six

Viral images showed Kravitz wearing a shiny engagement ring, with sources close to the couple confirming the news and describing Styles as "completely smitten"

The couple were first linked in August 2025 after being seen arm-in-arm in Rome, with subsequent public appearances in January and March 2026 confirming their relationship

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A former member of the defunct British boy band One Direction, Harry Styles, has reportedly become engaged to the actress Zoe Kravitz.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Engagement: Former One Direction Star Reportedly Proposes to Actress

Source: Getty Images

Page Six reported the breaking news on Friday, April 24, 2026, after the couple was spotted looking cosy together in London.

The viral images showed Zoe Kravitz with a shiny engagement ring on her finger.

Amid all the speculation, Page Six reported that the couple were officially engaged, citing sources close to them.

“He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her,” the source reportedly said.

They also reportedly added that Kravitz was on ‘cloud nine’.

According to reports, the pair first started being linked together in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. They were later captured in a loved-up moment that went viral online.

The duo made other public appearances in January and March 2026, confirming their booming relationship.

News of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s relationship has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Reactions to Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz’s engagement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Harry Styles and Zoey Kravitz becoming engaged.

Jackie Rodgers said:

"She likes being engaged."

Daniel Sharples wrote:

"She's collecting engagement rings like she's Thanos"

Nicole Lilliam Lopez commented:

"Starting to get JLo vibes.

Christian Paugh said:

"She was married once, it didn’t last, but every time she dates, she gets engaged, it’s like the engagement JLo."

Source: YEN.com.gh