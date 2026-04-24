‘Team Legal Wives' Queen Emma has finally been released on bail after she was arrested at the Accra International Airport on a trip to Germany, where she is based

A video seen on social media showed Queen Emma leaving the Accra Circuit Court in a white outfit after she settled her bail condition of GH₵100,000 with two justified sureties

The new update has triggered massive reactions on social media, with other members of the Team Legal Wives association expressing what they think about the case

Team Legal Wives' Queen Emma has been freed on bail after a dramatic airport arrest.

Team Legal Wives' Queen Emma freed on bail after dramatic airport arrest. Image credit: Queen Emma

Source: Facebook

On April 15, 2026, reports emerged that the outspoken TikToker had been arrested while on her way to Germany, where she is based.

Further reports that emerged indicated that Odo Broni had allegedly filed a case against her after she made a controversial statement about the death and burial of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

Queen Emma released on bail

A report by Dek360Ghana has indicated that Queen Emma has been released after she was granted bail of GH₵100,000 with two justified sureties.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the member of Team Legal Wives was seen leaving the Accra Circuit Court in a white attire with a few Team Legal Wives members and some officers escorting her.

According to reports, she is to report to the police every two weeks at 10:00 a.m. until the case is concluded.

Subsequently, her passport and mobile phone are said to have been seized and will be returned upon fulfilling the bail conditions.

Queen Emma is expected to appear in court on May 21, 2026.

The TikTok video of Queen Emma after her release is below:

Reactions to Queen Emma's release

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Queen Emma's release.

Emefa wrote:

"The truth is the evidence you have to provide...simple!!"

Little wrote:

"This team and always shouting unnecessarily but it all good you have been released."

Dan Kwabena wrote:

"You said you stand for the truth now provide your evidence."

Tony wrote:

"This NDC government is doing some oo. I have regretted for voting for them."

Team Legal Wives gifts Akosua Serwaa cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Team Legal Wives members triggered admiration on social media after they stormed Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife's house to surprise her with a huge cash gift.

The money involved was GH¢130,000. The association claimed they had used its social media platform to raise such funds for their leader.

The kind gesture came after Akosua Serwaa's controversial celebration of life event at the University of Ghana, Legon Park.

Source: YEN.com.gh