A Japanese exchange student studying at Mawuko Girls Senior High School has been photographed on campus with her natural hair uncut

Photos of Mei Mikuriya, who is in Ghana through the Ghana-Japan High Schools Educational Exchange Programme, circulated on Facebook and drew attention

Ghanaians online questioned why foreign students appear exempt from the strict hair-cutting rules that apply to Ghanaian girls in public schools

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A Mawuko Girls exchange student from Japan has renewed the debate about double standards when it comes to the hair-cutting rule in public senior high schools.

Girls are mandated to keep their hair low when in Ghanaian schools, but this rule is generally not applied to non-black students.

Mei Mikuriya is at Mawuko Girls through the Ghana-Japan High Schools Educational Exchange Programme

Source: Facebook

There have been examples of foreign or mixed-race students who are allowed to keep their hair long, prompting critics to describe the haircutting rule as anti-Black.

In photos from Mawuko girls shared on Facebook, people have commented with criticisms about the double standards of the policy.

The exchange student, Mei Mikuriya, is in Ghana as part of the Ghana-Japan High Schools Educational Exchange Programme.

The programme brings together students and schools from Ghana and Japan in a unique opportunity to learn from each other, share experiences and build lasting cross-cultural friendships.

Mikuriya has been pictured on the school's premises and in the dining hall as she dives into the full boarding school experience.

What did people say about the Japanese student?

Some people online downplayed the concerns, arguing this example involved an exchange student.

"Make all of you relax with the hair-cutting questions. First of all, she’s an exchange program student if I’m getting the caption right!"

This commenter, however, acknowledged the double standards because of a past instance at the school.

"Then again, way back in 2010, one girl was admitted like that. From first year to 3rd year. She was never made to cut her hair so this is not the first time it’s happening in Mawuko Girls."

Most people, however, remained critical, again calling the policy anti-Black.

"So why her hair not cut like the rest of the students? You see that Stockholm Syndrome my president was talking about? Yall love the colonisers! Cause if it was a Zimbabwean, her hair woulda been cut."

"This kind of treatment is unfair. We live here in our own country, but our girls in Shs can’t keep their hair but we allow foreigners to keep theirs in our country."

"We claim our girls can’t take care of their hair well in school; then what are they in school for? We need to teach them these kinds things in school."

Haruna Iddrisu addresses haircut debate

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, emphasised that the government will not allow students in SHS to go to school with long hair.

Haruna Iddrisu's comment comes after a social media argument for a change in the rules on hair came up.

The Minister said that as long as they are moulding the character of the students, they would only allow for short hair.

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Source: YEN.com.gh