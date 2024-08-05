Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz: Everything we know about their relationship

Many celebrity relationships have captured the public's imagination. A case in point is Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's whirlwind romance in the late 1980s. After dating for a while, the two married in November 1987. But are Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz still together now?

Lisa Bonet is a renowned American actress who is popular for portraying Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. On the other hand, Lenny Kravitz is a famous actor, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist from the United States. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were married between 1987 and 1993.

Who are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet?

Leonard Albert Kravitz was born on 26 May 1964 in New York City, USA, to NBC television news producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker. He attended PS 6 elementary school before enrolling at Beverly Hills High School.

Kravitz is a seasoned singer and songwriter known for his hit songs like Fly Away, Again, and It Ain't Over 'til It's Over. He is also a well-known actor who has appeared in several films and TV series, including Precious, The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and The Butler.

Lisa Michelle was born on 16 November 1967 in San Francisco, California. Her parents are Arlene Joyce Litman and Allen Bonet. Her mother was a Jewish-American schoolteacher, while her father was an opera singer of African-American heritage. Her parents separated when she was a baby, and she was solely raised by her mother in the Los Angeles area.

The American star has five half-sisters, including the American musician Kadhja Bonet, and two half-brothers from her father's marriage to Deborah Church. Lisa attended Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California, before enrolling at the Celluloid Actor's Studio in North Hollywood to pursue acting.

She is an acclaimed actress and director. According to her IMDb profile, she has 27 acting credits. Some of her notable acting projects include The Cosby Show, Enemy of the State, High Fidelity, and Angel Heart.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's relationship

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz first met in 1985 at a New Edition concert. The two formed a friendship that became a romantic relationship two years later. They dated and married in Las Vegas on 16 November 1987. Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's marriage happened during Bonet's 20th birthday.

How long was Lisa Bonet married to Lenny Kravitz?

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were married for six years. The ex-couple parted ways in 1991. However, the 90s relationship between Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz officially ended in 1993 through divorce.

Why did Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet divorce?

The main reason for their divorce was that Kravitz was not ready for the commitment of marriage at such a young age. He explained:

I think I just wasn't ready. I had to take a break. I went through a lot of emotional things, a lot of deaths in my family.

He also revealed that the divorce was extremely painful for him, stating that:

I was in a tremendous amount of pain when we broke up, tremendous. For, like, six months, I only slept for two hours a day, from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. The rest of the time, I was just up like a zombie. I was floored.

Kravitz channelled his feelings into his music, dedicating the hit song It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over to Bonet on his 1991 album Mama Said, which chronicled the end of their relationship. Despite the divorce, Bonet and Kravitz reconciled and are now best friends. They consciously worked on maintaining a strong bond and co-parenting their daughter.

Who is Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's daughter?

Their daughter is Zoë Kravitz. She was born on 1 December 1988. After her parents' divorce, Zoë primarily lived with her mother, Bonet, in Topanga, California, but Kravitz remained an active and dedicated co-parent. Kravitz has spoken fondly of his close relationship with Zoë, taking her as his date to the Grammys in 2000 when she was 11.

Zoë has followed in her parents' footsteps, pursuing successful careers in both music and acting. She has starred in films like The Batman and the TV series Big Little Lies. She was previously married to Karl Glusman, a popular American actor.

The two exchanged their vows in June 2019 in Paris, at one of her father's estates. However, in January 2021, Zoe filed for a divorce, which was finalised later that year. She is currently dating Channing Tatum.

Who is Lisa Bonet's current partner?

Lisa Bonet does not appear to be publicly dating anyone. Her focus seems to be on her acting career. She recently divorced her second husband, actor Jason Momoa.

Bonet and Momoa met for the first time at a jazz club and married in 2017, but announced their separation in January 2022. Bonet filed for divorce on 5 January 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and revealing they had separated on 7 October 2020.

They have two children: a daughter named Lola Iolani Momoa, born on 23 July 2007, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, born on 15 December 2008.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's facts

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz exchanged their vows in November 1987 before divorcing six years later. They have a daughter named Zoë. Though their marriage may have been short-lived, their friendship and devotion to their daughter Zoë have endured, a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.

