Renowned Ghanaian seer Karma President's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo has resurfaced following his death, causing a stir on the internet

The spiritual leader shared a doleful vision he had about the actor, advising him to take immediate action before the unexpected happened

Following the death of Alexx Ekubo, many are now reflecting on the supposed old prophecy by Karma President, with some dropping comments

Karma President, a popular Ghanaian seer's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo has resurfaced.

Ghanaian Seer Karma President's old prophecy about Alex Ekubo resurfaces after his death. Image credit: Karma President, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, reports emerged that the Nollywood actor had passed away. Following his untimely death, an old prophecy has popped up, with many claiming the spiritual message has manifested.

In the purported video dated May 13, 2024, Karma President stated;

"Alex is a very good actor, and I like his movies, but he has to wake up because the gods from his father's side are sending bad crushes just like Junior Pope. It might make him bedridden.

“In the spiritual realm, he has been drowned, and if that happens, physically, it's a crush or bad news, which 'what a shock' might follow.”

"He needs to wake up and take action. He should look for a seer to intercede for him.”

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Alexx Ekubo prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President's supposed old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaced.

Daily Vibes Gh wrote:

“I watched this, and now it has happened. Eeeeeeiiii.”

Mama Paris wrote:

“When money is no longer the problem, let our health not fail us.”

De_El'zino Empire wrote:

“I saw the video back then.”

Mhizcbja wrote:

“In this life, we should try to listen to prophetic advice sometimes.”

Chico wrote:

“I saw this video in 2024, and now it's happened; it's too painful. RIP my brother.”

Prophetess Bright the Seer’s old spiritual message about Alexx Ekubo, allegedly shared on May 27, 2025, resurfaces. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

Prophetess's spiritual message about Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, a prophetess by the name Bright the Seer’s old spiritual message about Alexx Ekubo, allegedly shared on May 27, 2025, has also emerged.

In the video, now circulating heavily online, the Nigerian prophetess claimed she saw 'strange waters' around Alexx Ekubo and three of his long-time friends.

According to her, the group needed serious prayers to avoid tragedy.

“Alex has a strange water around him and his three long friends; they should pray against that, one of them is being looked for in less than two years.”

She also added that although they had been praying, they needed to continue praying harder against the danger she claimed to have seen around them.

The prophecy has since generated widespread reactions on platforms including TikTok and Facebook.

The TikTok video of the Prophetess sharing the spiritual message is below:

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in April 2026, the Nollywood industry was thrown into a state of mourning after the veteran actor Solomon Akiyesi was reported dead.

He is believed to have passed on in his sleep, bringing sadness to the hearts of his colleagues and fans who least expected his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh