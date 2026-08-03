Michael Blackson broke his silence on Instagram on Monday, August 3, 2026, weeks after his mother left the ICU

The Ghanaian-American comedian had earlier told fans he feared losing her when she was first admitted to hospital in May

Blackson's tribute to his 83-year-old mother drew over 12,000 likes, including one from stars like Salma Mumin and Funny Face

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Michael Blackson has announced the passing of his mother, sharing the heartbreaking news with his followers on Instagram on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Michael Blackson: Ghanaian-American Actor nnounces Death of His Mother at Age 83

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian-American comedian and actor, known for his sharp wit and larger-than-life personality, wrote that his mother had lived to 83 years old.

He acknowledged he had held off sharing the news for some time, explaining that he needed space to process the loss before going public.

"Sorry I waited so long but I needed time for things to sink in and accept the fact that I'll never see her on this earth again," he wrote in the post.

Michael Blackson's Mother Passes After ICU Stay

The announcement came weeks after what had appeared to be a moment of relief. His mother had been admitted to the intensive care unit in May, a development Blackson shared openly with fans at the time, stating he was bracing himself for the worst. She subsequently left the ICU, and Blackson had begun to hope she would recover fully. That hope, however, was short-lived.

In his tribute, the comedian described her final years with warmth and gratitude.

"She lived a beautiful 83 years, and while I'll always wish for more time, I'm grateful for every moment we shared," he wrote.

He also drew comfort from his mother's own faith and readiness, noting that she had always expressed a willingness to meet her Maker. "I find peace knowing she did," he added.

Blackson Asks for Continued Prayers for His Family

The post closed with a message of appreciation to everyone who had kept his family in their thoughts throughout the ordeal.

"Thank you all for your love, prayers, and support during one of the hardest times of my life," he wrote.

See the Instagram post below:

The tribute quickly gained traction online, drawing more than 12,000 likes within hours of being posted, including one from Ghanaian stars including Salma Mumin and Funny Face.

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Source: YEN.com.gh