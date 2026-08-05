Inibehe Effiong, who represented Jude Okoye in early court proceedings, has publicly criticised Peter Okoye's online campaign against his brother

Effiong confirmed he argued Jude's bail application at the Federal High Court in September 2024, which was granted

An FCT Police Command spokesperson also drew attention after posting a photo with Peter Okoye and the hashtag 'IBelievePeter' amid the active court cases

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Inibehe Effiong, the lawyer who handled the early stages of Jude Okoye's legal defence, has stepped forward to question why Peter Okoye is airing the family dispute publicly rather than letting the courts resolve it.

Jude Okoye's ex-lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, defends his former client and questions Peter Okoye's decision to air the dispute publicly. Image credit: Legit.ng.

Source: Twitter

The intervention follows days of escalating tension between the Okoye brothers, sparked by Peter's tell-all video series accusing Jude of diverting more than $1.2 million in P-Square royalties.

Jude has firmly denied the allegations, insisting the matter had already been investigated by the EFCC and was before the court, while challenging specific claims around account signatories, catalogue handover timelines, and when dollar payments began.

Effiong pushes back on guilt assumptions

Effiong confirmed that his firm filed bail applications on Jude's behalf at both the Federal High Court and the High Court of Lagos State, and that he personally secured Jude's bail before the Federal High Court back in September 2024, before a Senior Advocate of Nigeria took over the case.

Addressing the matter directly on X on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, he pointed out that Jude's bail conditions, including surrendering his passport, are standard and discretionary, not an indication of wrongdoing.

He wrote:

"Jude hasn't been convicted of any crime by any court of law. We should afford him his constitutional right to presumption of innocence."

Effiong tells Peter to let the courts decide

Effiong reserved his strongest words for Peter, whom he identified as the nominal complainant in the two pending cases against Jude.

He questioned the timing and motive behind Peter's public campaign, given that the cases remain in court, writing:

"I am not sure why he is doing this at this time. What he is saying online differs from the verifiable admissions he has been making under cross examination in court. He knows exactly what he is doing. He should focus his energy on testifying in court to support the charges against Jude, instead of resorting to media trial. The cases are in court, we should let the court decide the guilt or innocence of the defendant."

Ify Okoye's spiritual message amid the feud

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, broke her silence over allegations made against her by Peter, choosing a spiritual rather than combative response.

In a statement shared on Instagram, she said she had become aware of stories "twisted and manipulated" to draw her into a dispute she neither created nor desired, and invoked the biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira to make her point that the truth could not be hidden from God.

She made clear she had no intention of defending herself publicly, choosing instead to trust that the truth would eventually prevail.

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Source: YEN.com.gh