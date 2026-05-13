Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's secret marriage has been disclosed by his close friend following his tragic passing

Grace Makun, the wife of Yomi Casual, shared this in an emotional tribute highlighting the impact of the actor's absence

Social media reacted with grief as details about Ekubo's concealed relationship came to light

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was probably married at the time of his passing, a detail kept so private that even those closest to him honoured his wish for silence, until now.

"Is Alexx Ekubo Married?": Close Friend Speaks on Late Actor's Alleged Secret Marriage

Source: Instagram

Grace Makun, wife of fashion designer Yomi Casual and a close friend of the late actor, disclosed the marriage in an emotional tribute following his passing.

In her post, Makun listed those who would feel his absence most, and the word "wife" appeared among them.

"Your parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans ahhhh. My boyzzz. Your bond even makes me, as a wife, dey jealous of you guys. We love you, Ikuku," she wrote.

She did not name the wife or offer further details, but her words made clear that Ekubo was not single but had deliberately shielded the relationship from public view, and that those in his close circle had respected that choice.

"I wish we hadn't listened to you and had broken down the wall of privacy you had built. Your guys are not okay o. Ikuku, your guys are not okay at all, Alex," she added.

See the Instagram post below (swipe to see):

What caused Alexx Ekubo's death?

Alexx Ekubo, born on April 10, 1986, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after being admitted into the Evercare Hospital.

Initially, it had been widely reported that the 40-year-old actor had suffered complications from liver cancer.

However, an official statement from the actor's family indicated that he suffered from metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," the statement added.

See the Instagram post below:

Prior to his passing, Alexx Ekubo's whereabouts had been of concern to many as he had been off social media for a long time.

His last post on social media was in December 2024.

Alexx Ekubo: Reactions to Grace Makun's disclosure

The disclosure has since set off a wave of emotion online, with many reacting not just to the grief of his passing but to the quiet life he had apparently been living away from the cameras.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

b_uniqu.e said:

"Even staying away from the media didn’t stop the bullying attached to his name. His being married feels comforting. Fly safely, Alex 💔."

houseofprintsgh said:

"This is heartbreaking, but hearing he got married, he loved and was loved after all the brohaha is giving me some small joy. RIP Alex, may God comfort your household."

offical_snowwhite said:

"So he later got married, God my goodness😢😢 people really bullied him online, which made him go offline for a while, I thought he just gave himself a break from social media and we no know he's fighting a life battle😢 please be careful what you say to people online 💔😭 RIP Mr Alex."

_____lade said:

"The privacy wall was too thick; no one knew he was married except the closest one 😢 He went through a messy breakup on the internet, and he built a wall of privacy till his passing 😢😢 Rest on Champ."

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family has confirmed his passing on Monday, May 11, 2026. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh