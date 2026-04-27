The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as the veteran actor Solomon Akiyesi has been reported dead

He is believed to have passed on in his sleep, bringing sadness to the hearts of his colleagues and fans who least expected his death

Social media has been flooded with condolence messages as heartbroken users have stormed the internet to mourn the movie star

Renowned Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi has reportedly passed away.

Veteran Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi reportedly passed away. Image credit: Solomon Akiyesi

Source: UGC

According to reports, the actor died on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at his residence. He is believed to have kicked the bucket peacefully in his sleep.

The news has gone viral, catching the attention of many and sparking widespread sadness.

Solomon Akiyesi was known for his roles in several popular movies, including Bridge of Contract, Desperate Ladies, Pretty Liars, and many others.

He played roles alongside other talented Nollywood stars, including Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson, and others.

The Instagram post announcing the death of Solomon Akiyesi is below:

Reactions to Solomon Akiyesi’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments following the announcement of the Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi's death, and below are some of the Reactions.

Precious wrote:

“My Director that year in Port Harcourt in 2008. All of us want to act in films and go register for his film school.. chaiii. We, your students, will miss you shaaa even though I didn’t make it as an actress. RIP Director.”

Silverline wrote:

“This man kept me rolling on the floor in one of his movies, chai Rip sir.”

Ayodela wrote:

“So sad, he might be hypertensive and had an attack while sleeping. God knows best.”

Blessing Benjamin wrote:

“Chaiii, this life is really a mystery. Nobody can exactly explain what humans are going through.”

Christina wrote:

“I really remembered him in the movie “Back to Life “, he is one of the people who built the movie industry in Nigeria. May his soul RIP, my condolences to his entire family.”

Okeke wrote:

“Hmm, what a sad story. May his soul rest in peace."

Stanley wrote:

"What is the actual purpose of this life if we can live it at our own will?"

Timothy wrote:

"Omo we just lost 3 persons in Nollywood between yesterday and today, oh my God. Two actors and an editor. God have mercy. May their souls rest in peace, Amen."

Nathan Armour wrote:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. This is very sad to hear. I won't be surprised if he dies of high blood pressure. It's really killing a lot of people."

Below is a Facebook post announcing Umar Ascon's death.

Nigerian actor Umar Ascon reportedly died after battling a prolonged illness. Image credit: Umar Ascon

Source: Facebook

Nollywood actor Umar Ascon dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actor Umar Ascon had reportedly died after battling a prolonged illness, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

The actor rose to fame for his role as Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono in the popular Kannywood television series Garwashi.

According to reports, Umar Ascon passed away at Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, with funeral prayers later held at Al-Masjlisul Islami Mosque.

Source: YEN.com.gh