Shatta Wale was filmed introducing his second wife to Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye in London ahead of the 2026 Shattafest

The event was subsequently cancelled by UK police, cutting short plans that had seen Shatta Wale's wife glam up for the occasion

Many Ghanaians have been captivated by the video, with admirers flooding the comments over the woman's striking appearance

Shatta Wale has set Ghanaian social media ablaze after a video surfaced of him introducing his second wife to prominent Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye during a trip to London ahead of the 2026 Shattafest.

The clip, shared by GH Hyper on Instagram, captures the moment the self-styled "Music Lord" made the introduction in what appeared to be a relaxed setting in the British capital.

Shatta Wale introduces his second wife to RNAQ in London. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's second wife flaunts beauty online

Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's second wife had clearly dressed to impress for the occasion, having glammed up ahead of the highly anticipated concert, making the footage all the more striking for those who caught it online.

The young-looking wife of the famous musician flaunted her smooth skin in a brown spaghetti-strap dress which highlighted her curves.

The celebrity wore heavy makeup and a Barbie-inspired hairstyle ahead of the much-anticipated concert.

The Instagram video is below:

Shattafest 2026 cancelled by UK Police

The celebratory mood surrounding the introduction was short-lived, however. UK police moved to cancel the Shattafest event, bringing an abrupt end to what had been building into a major moment for the Ghanaian artist on British soil.

Despite the disappointment, the footage of the London meet-up continued to circulate widely, drawing significant attention back home.

The Instagram video is below:

Fan reactions to Shatta Wale's second wife

Much of that attention has centred squarely on Shatta Wale's wife, whose appearance in the video sparked a wave of admiration from Ghanaians who were struck by her looks. Comments flooded in from fans eager to weigh in on the striking footage. YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who responded to the video.

@_jher.see.ka wrote:

"Nii Armah Nii Armah affair in London. Beautiful"

@antwi51932 commented:

"The music lord @shattawalenima 🙌😩😍🙏😭"

@patriciaagyapongmaa wrote:

"Maali looks sick. She’s not confident because no makeup lol 😂😂

@marthaaddai stated:

"I beg eeee no bi me go write give u....eiiiii this thing heavy pass me😂😂😂😂."

@kwakuaddai stated:

"Mitchy no get size😂😂 .Make up really changes a person. Shatta Wale's wife, bro didnt need to go in for the hug and hold her shoulders.

@michaelowusu commented:

"Michy is a real woman even without makeup."

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy reacts as UK police cancel Shattafest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about BET winner Stonebwoy, who shared his honest opinion after the UK police cancelled Shatta Wale's programme.

The award-winning Dancehall musician's post on the X platform has gone viral on all social media platforms. Shatta Wale fans shared mixed reactions after reading his comments online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh