Antoine Semenyo has opened up with a surprising revelation about President Mahama, whose warm personality continues to win admiration

Known for his calm diplomacy and approachable nature, JM remains a popular figure among many from different backgrounds, including sports

Semenyo will now be eager to repay that support by helping the Black Stars make a strong statement at the 2026 World Cup

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Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has shed light on an unexpected connection away from football.

The surprising admission came during a light-hearted interview with TikToker @thisisfg_, where players were asked to name the most famous person stored on their phones.

Antoine Semenyo shares his surprising relationship with President John Mahama during an interview. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Semenyo drops Mahama admission

Without hesitation, Semenyo responded: "The Ghana president" [referring to President John Mahama]'.

The answer immediately caught the content creator off guard, prompting a stunned response before the Ghanaian forward calmly repeated his claim.

Wanting to know more, the interviewer followed up by asking, 'You've got his number?' You text him and all?'

Semenyo, however, refused to give too much away.

'I'm not going to reveal that.'

The reaction from teammates made the moment even more entertaining. Marc Guéhi could hardly hide his disbelief, replying, "That's mad."

Watch the video, as shared on TikTok:

Why Semenyo-Mahama connection may not be surprising

Although the revelation raised eyebrows online, many in Ghana may not find it entirely unexpected.

President Mahama has long built a reputation for being approachable and personable despite the demands of high office.

His relaxed communication style, calm personality, and humour during public appearances have often made him relatable to many Ghanaians, including figures in sports and entertainment.

Below is a video of Pres. Mahama in a light-hearted moment, as shared on X:

The president’s interest in football has also grown over the years, partly through the influence of his son, Sharaf Mahama.

Sharaf once pursued a career in football before moving into sports management, where his company, Legacy Rise Sports, has become increasingly recognised for staging boxing events.

The conversation also produced other notable answers from City stars.

Guéhi named Trevor Noah as the biggest contact on his phone, while Tijjani Reijnders picked Zlatan Ibrahimović. Goalkeeper James Trafford selected Scott Parker, and Nathan Aké went with Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo is gearing up to star at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo eyes bigger role at 2026 WC

Away from the viral interview moment, Semenyo’s focus remains firmly on football.

The Man City attacker is enjoying the best season of his career and has emerged as arguably Ghana’s most in-form player in Europe.

Across all competitions, the 26-year-old has registered 25 goal contributions — 19 goals and six assists in 45 appearances.

Those numbers have increased expectations ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where many supporters believe he could become the driving force behind the Black Stars, especially in the absence of Mohammed Kudus.

His international record has not yet mirrored his club form, with only three goals in 34 appearances according to Transfermarkt.

Still, with confidence growing and consistency improving, Semenyo will hope to finally carry that sharpness onto the national stage – perhaps giving President Mahama and millions of Ghanaians something to celebrate.

Semenyo ends 5-match barren run

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo ended his five-match goal drought with a strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, helping Pep Guardiola’s side keep pace with Arsenal in the title race.

The 26-year-old has now scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the most ever by a Ghanaian player in England’s top flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh