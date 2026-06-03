Abu Trica claims a Cape Coast individual facilitated an FBI investigation leading to his recent arrest

He insists his involvement in the $8 million fraud case is exaggerated, receiving only $13,000

Social media reactions highlight mixed sentiments on Abu Trica's claims and his interview motives

Abu Trica has alleged that an individual based in Cape Coast played a key role in providing information that led to the FBI investigation connected to his recent arrest.

"He's from Cape Coast": Abu Trica Identifies FBI Informant Who Set Him Up for Arrest in $8M Case

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview on Onua TV, Abu Trica claimed the individual repeatedly contacted him over an account number linked to the case and persistently demanded additional information, including the identity of another person associated with the account.

According to him, the alleged informant continued to pressure him even after he had provided the details requested.

Abu Trica further claimed that the individual called him several times a day after he refused to disclose further information, describing the interactions as persistent and unusual.

The businessman also addressed allegations surrounding an $8 million fraud case, insisting that he was not the owner of the account at the centre of the investigation.

He maintained that his involvement in the transaction was limited and that he received only a small percentage of the funds that passed through the account.

According to Abu Trica, a total of $50,000 was transferred during the transaction, with $13,000 reportedly earmarked for distribution. He alleged that the account holder received the larger share while he was paid only five per cent.

He further stated that he has no personal relationship with the account owner and rejected suggestions that the account belonged to him.

The latest remarks come as public interest continues to grow over the circumstances surrounding Abu Trica's arrest and the fraud allegations linked to the ongoing investigation.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's claims

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@BUG0277 said:

"Naaa, this boy and anyone who advised him to grant this interview is a fool. Sorry!. Is he just admitting to conspiring to commit money laundering and even walking away with 5k USD as his cut? Argh. Abu paaa."

@Elikem130410

"What they’re saying here is that they suspected Abu of doing fraud, but since they had no evidence despite their suspicions, they planted one on him by asking an informant to take an account from him, which they transferred $50k into and used that as evidence."

@ManwithoutanID said:

"If Abu has anyone to blame for his arrest, it should be Slab(his other arrested partner). I’m a full Capiano. Just pretend you’re a “gamer” and Slab will try all his best to be your friend. There’re things i can’t spill out here but Slab taaaalks. Make Abu go ask Khalifa in Cape."

@KleverBarbie said:

"If you think this interview isn’t an organised interview and his lawyer isn't aware, then y’all are dumb to see where this is going … y’all think the lawyer will be dumb to advise him to do this? This is clearly an organised interview to help with the case. You go barb if you read law."

@Swanzy0427 said:

"If the informant is calling you 20 times for an account number, and he didn’t pick up the call, that means it was a set-up plan."

"He's from Cape Coast": Abu Trica Identifies FBI Informant Who Set Him Up for Arrest in $8M Case

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion stirs concern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh video of Abu Trica's mansion in Swedru surfaced online after his release, sparking concern among fans.

The video showed the home looking deserted, with many of the luxury cars usually parked at the residence nowhere to be found.

While some fans alleged he might have sold them to pay his legal bills, others also claimed they might have been seized for investigation purposes.

Source: YEN.com.gh