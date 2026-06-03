Abu Trica has finally detailed his list of cars reportedly confiscated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office in his ongoing extradition saga

The self-proclaimed businessman mentioned about three rides, claiming the crime office took charge when they earlier stormed his house to arrest him

Abu Trica's recent claims have triggered massive reactions on social media, as many users shared their opinions, with some blasting him over the interview

Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has caused a stir online after he exposed his list of cars seized by EOCO.

Abu Trica lists high-end cars allegedly seized by EOCO in his ongoing extradition saga. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

On December 11, 2025, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies.

He was accused of being part of a syndicate that scammed elderly Americans out of more than $8m through romance fraud.

As the extradition process continued, Abu Trica’s lawyers, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, applied for bail, which was denied multiple times.

The Accra High Court finally granted Abu Trica GH₵30million bail with two sureties, to be justified on April 21, 2026, but he remained in custody until he met all conditions on May 15, when he was released and returned home triumphantly.

However, a video of Abu Trica's mansion in Swedru surfaced online after his release and sparked concern among fans.

The video showed the home looking deserted, with many of the luxury cars usually parked at the residence nowhere to be found.

While some fans alleged he might have sold them to pay his legal bills, others also claimed they might have been seized for investigation purposes.

The Ghanaian socialist has finally shared details about his car fleet.

Below is a Facebook video showing Abu Trica after his release.

Abu Trica drops cars confiscated by EOCO

In an interview with Caption Smart on Wednesday, June 3, Abu Trica opened up about the ongoing extradition case and addressed claims surrounding the seizure of his luxury vehicles by EOCO.

According to him, several high-end cars were taken during their first operation at his house, leading to his arrest.

The socialite who was recently released on bail specifically mentioned a Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Cybertruck, and a BMW i8 as part of the vehicles allegedly seized by the crime unit.

These cars, which had previously been associated with his lifestyle, have now become central to public discussions about the case.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica listing the cars is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's seized cars

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Abu Trica shared details of his cars seized by EOCO.

Ondow wrote:

"You go explain explain tire."

Piano Polis wrote:

"Ah, this guy, your matter is in court, and you are granting interview, eii."

Abu Trica’s mother allegedly takes her son’s extradition case to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for spiritual intervention. Image credit: Abu Trica, Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Abu Trica's mother seeks Adom Kyei's help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's mother had reportedly sought Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's help over her son's legal troubles.

According to Blakk Rasta, the embattled socialite's mom called on the popular religious leader to intervene in the US extradition case.

Source: YEN.com.gh