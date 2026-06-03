Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has warned Ghanaians about the serious consequences of using some banned words on flights

The misuse of a particular word during air travel can lead to the arrest and lifetime flight bans of the individuals involved

Adoma Kofi recounts a serious incident involving a passenger using a Bluetooth device on a United Airlines flight

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has advised Ghanaians on an essential rule that comes with flying as a passenger on an aeroplane.

Kofi Adoma cautions Ghanaians against mentioning one banned word while on a flight abroad. Photo source: SeventyFour/Getty Images, Aaron Foster/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a YouTube video on Kofi TV on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Kofi Adoma recounted an incident that occurred between a traveller with a Bluetooth device and crew members and caused problems on a United Airlines flight in the US.

He noted that an air hostess, angered by the passenger's action, reported the issue to the pilot, who subsequently announced that he was returning the flight to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey midway through the flight because of a possible security threat.

The passenger, who failed to comply with the hostess's directive, had reportedly described his Bluetooth device with a four-letter word, 'Bomb', which was banned and could cause fear and panic on the aeroplane.

According to Kofi Adoma, individuals who mention the banned word on a flight could get arrested or receive serious legal punishment from the authorities.

The former Angel FM presenter also noted that individuals could also receive a lifetime ban from flying on an aeroplane.

He said:

"The pilot says they don't care whether the person used the word jokingly or not. They take it seriously because they are flying in the air and there is no parking space there unless you land."

"If what the person said is true, everybody in the aeroplane will die. As a result, they will have to return to the airport. When this happens, the individual will be arrested."

"You might get sanctioned or receive a lifetime ban and won't be able to fly in any plane again. There are other sanctions you could face apart from being arrested."

Kofi Adoma also detailed how the air hostesses, through their psychological training, detect possible problematic passengers during short conversations and get them kicked off before the flight takes off.

The YouTube video of Kofi Adoma cautioning Ghanaians on a banned word on flight is below:

Kofi Adoma's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

augustinaadowah525g8 commented:

"I am an aviation security officer here in AIA. It is a threat item under 'IED', Improvised Explosive Devices." Every department and individual in the aviation industry has been trained. Even if a passenger doesn't split it, “Behavioural Signs” can also be determined."

SolomonAgyemanAntwi said:

"Bra Kofi, thanks for the update."

SuroMmaa wrote:

"Tell them. Mr Kofi is now into world news and global updates."

A young man recounts what happened at Kotoka Airport after being told the passport had a woman's image. Photo credit: @Dima Berlin, NIPAH DENNIS /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Man shares bad experience at airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man shared his bad experience while boarding a flight to the US.

According to him, officials saw a woman's image instead of his while checking in at the airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh