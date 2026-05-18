Abu Trica was released on bail on May 15, 2026, after spending five months in custody following his December 2025 arrest by the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies

A viral video shared by Instagram blogger With Alvin showed the Swedru businessman's once-bustling mansion looking completely deserted, with none of his luxury cars on the premises

Ghanaians reacted with mixed emotions online, with many expressing relief at his release, while others noted the stark contrast between his former lavish lifestyle and his current situation

A video of Abu Trica’s massive Swedru mansion looking desolate with most of his cars off the property has gone viral after his release.

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion surfaces on social media looking desolate and missing multiple cars, days after his release from custody on GH₵30m bail. Image credit: @thenewsafrica, @goldcoasttv

Source: TikTok

The Snapchat and Instagram big boy, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation involving the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and multiple Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

In a statement, the US Department of Justice accused the Ghanaian of being part of a criminal syndicate that defrauded multiple elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

He was arraigned before the Gbese District Court and subsequently the Accra High Court, and was remanded multiple times before finally being granted bail on May 15, 2026.

Below is a Twitter video of Abu Trica's cars before his incarceration.

Abu Trica’s mansion trends after release

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page With Alvin, Abu Trica’s famed Swedru mansion was seen looking largely deserted, a far cry from its usual busy nature.

Before being incarcerated, Abu Trica’s mansion was the centre of his lavish lifestyle, often hosting massive parties and get-togethers and always having tons of friends surrounding him on his chilling sprees.

The compound was also filled with numerous luxury cars, including a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a BMW i8 Roadster, and a Lamborghini Urus, all in white.

He also owned a Tesla Cybertruck, which his baby mama, Queenie Abena Oforiwaa, once crashed while out in town.

However, the video shared by With Alvin on May 16, 2026, showed the mansion looking completely abandoned, with none of the businessman’s cars in sight.

“Morning view☀️ of Abu Trica's house after his release. All the cars are gone😭💔," the blogger wrote.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica's mansion is below.

Abu Trica’s desolate mansion raises concern

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Abu Trica’s Swedru mansion after he spent five months in jail.

jnr.sukergh said:

"All I am happy about right now is that he’s free, even if he lost all his things and his home. I am okay than him being in that situation behind bars. Thank God for everything, God is with you ❤️🫡🙏🙏."

trude_truth1 wrote:

"He has a place to live, he can buy the cars again."

prince_elly8 commented:

"At least he got his freedom. 💯."

sk_y.jr's profile picture said:

"He is lucky he got at least G wagon sef 😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh