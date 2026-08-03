Nigerian praise singer Muhammadu Buhari, popularly known as Kosan Waka, reportedly died at age 47 following a brief illness

He passed away at Kano Medical Centre and was buried the same day in Tsanni village, Katsina State, per Islamic custom

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf mourned the singer, praising his music's role in promoting unity and civic engagement in Nigeria

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Popular Nigerian singer Muhammadu Buhari, widely known as Kosan Waka, has reportedly died at age 47, his family and political associates announced on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Popular Nigerian singer Kosin Waka reportedly dies after a brief illness on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Image credit: Umar Haruna Doguwa

Source: Facebook

The Hausa political praise singer reportedly passed away at the Kano Medical Centre after a brief illness, according to relatives who confirmed his death in statements shared with the Nigerian media.

In line with Islamic tradition, he was buried on Sunday in Tsanni village, Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Kosan Waka rose to prominence in northern Nigeria for his energetic praise songs for politicians and parties, becoming a fixture at rallies and campaign events in Kano and neighbouring states. His performances blended traditional Hausa musical styles with contemporary political messaging, earning him a devoted following among grassroots supporters.

The Governor of Nigeria's Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, extended condolences to Buhari’s family, calling him a patriotic artist whose work promoted unity and public awareness. The governor’s office said his music played a significant role in civic engagement across the region.

Videos and images from Kosan Waka's final funeral rites emerged on social media, sparking widespread sorrow and tributes from Nigerians who reminisced about his legendary career.

Reactions to Kosan Waka's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to news of Kosan Waka's death.

Shehu Kabir said:

"May his departed soul rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.Ameen! My heart felt condolence to Kano/ Katsina State Governments and also his entire family.🤲🤲🤲."

Hussaina Adam wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on him and make paradise his final abode."

Amb Abbas Majeh commented:

"May Allah forgive him and make him rest in peace and grant him Rshama and make our coming Amen."

Comrade Auwalu Mudi Yakasai said:

"Allah is the greatest! May Allah (SWT) forgive him and all our dead ones. May Allah (SWT) make our coming good."

Below is a Facebook post with details of Kosan Waka's death.

Nigerian highlife singer dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian highlife singer, Iyun Janet Ajilore, widely known as St Janet or Mama Yabis, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Publisher Otunba Femi Davies broke the news on Instagram, disclosing that St Janet died after a brief illness complicated by diabetes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh