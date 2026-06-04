Popular Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae has strongly spoken out against Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill passage, causing a stir online

The musician claimed the bill has not yet been signed by President John Dramani Mahama, stating that it is still a dangerous game to play

Amaarae’s stance on the anti-LGBTQ bill has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions

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Ghanaian-American singer, Ama Serwaa Genfi, widely known as Amaarae, has cried out against Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill passage.

Popular Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae cries out over Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill passage. Iamge credit: Amaarae

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on social media, Amaarae shared a strong statement on the ongoing debate surrounding the bill in Ghana, expressing her concern about human rights, unity, and the country’s future direction.

In her message, the musician highlighted how LGBTQ communities have supported many creatives, including herself, questioning the fairness of laws that she claimed threaten their rights.

Amaarae reflected on Ghana’s identity as a peaceful and united nation, urging citizens to avoid division and hate.

She wrote:

“So many divas (myself included) were born from the support of LGBTQ communities & have used their platforms to actively uplift said communities. It is so unfortunate to witness basic human rights being threatened and contested because some people have chosen to love differently.”

“It is even more upsetting to see that this is coming from Ghana, a country once lauded for its peaceful nature & Kwame Nkrumah's fierce vision of pan-Africanism & freedom for all.”

According to the Ghanaian singer, the bill hasn't been passed into law; however, she said it is a dangerous game to play, stating that it will incite hate.

“The bill has not yet been signed into law and remains at the parliamentary level for now. This is still a dangerous game to play: inciting hate and potential harm to a community that has otherwise remained unproblematic.”

Socialite Serwaa Broni, who is based in Canada, speaks on her LGBTQ identity as Ghana's Parliament approves a divisive bill. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni, Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She further called for reflection and unity among Ghanaians, stressing that hate and division do not represent the country’s true values.

“Ghanaians, please, let's remember who we are. We are not and have never been hateful people. Family & community, irrespective of our differences as individuals, have been our strongest attribute to date. Ghana has never been at war: our internal & cultural affairs so far have remained inclusive and rooted in community above all.”

“I don't want to see my country or the lives of innocent people turned upside down due to propaganda and a baseless agenda that has nothing to do with the welfare of the country's citizens as a whole.”

Amaarae controversially noted that the country needs basic amenities, claiming that judging members of the LGBTQ community is not the solution.

“ We need better healthcare, better education, more jobs, better roads & transportation systems, to close the gaping class & wealth gaps, unpolluted water bodies, to be more in touch with our ancestral lands and the deities that govern them.”

“Violence & divisiveness are not the answer. Judgement is not the answer. Stripping innocent people of their rights is not the answer. Let's be aware & choose to spread love, not hate.”

Her statement has since sparked wide reactions online, with many debating her position.

The X post of Amaarae is below:

Reactions to Amaarae's anti-LGBTQ bill passage stance

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Amaarae spoke against Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill passage.

Kapito wrote:

"There's no place for these acts in our society!!"

Masturbor wrote:

"She’s delusional.. she can stay in America .. we don’t need her, her music and opinions here."

Nana Tei wrote:

"It's funny to think that if Nkrumah were alive, he would’ve permitted cockroaches like you to even exist. Human rights you kept preaching, yet you advocated for an act that will collapse families that bring forth these humans. So then, who’s going to protect the right in future?"

Kwame wrote:

"Why did God create Adam and Eve?"

Watch the TikTok video of Serwaa Broni declaring her LGBTQ stance.

Serwaa Broni discloses LGBTQ identity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni gained attention online after disclosing her LGBTQ identity.

The Canada-based lady opened up about the ordeal she faced during her time living in Ghana.

Many social media users commented on the viral clip, commending Serwaa Broni for 'coming out'.

Source: YEN.com.gh