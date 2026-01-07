Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie made a rare public appearance at Amaarae's Blackout Homecoming concert on January 6, 2026

In a video, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son shared friendly conversation with some acquaintances before the music event began

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie's appearance at the music concert has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a rare public appearance at renowned Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae's musical concert in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The Sad Girlz Luv Money hitmaker held the first edition of the Blackout Homecoming concert at the Underbridge Annex in East Legon.

Several high-profile celebrities, including singer Sister Derby, actor Michael Blackson and his fiancee, Rada Darling, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Asakaa Boyz's Kwaku DMC, and Skyface SDW, and many others, were present at the event to support Amaarae.

Kwame Kyeretwie attends Amaarae's Blackout Homecoming concert

In a series of videos that surfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Kwame Kyeretwie and a male associate were spotted at the entrance of the Underbridge Annex before the Blackout Homecoming concert began.

Otumfuo's son wore an all-black outfit as he pressed his expensive smartphone before interacting with his associate.

Kwame Kyeretwie was later seen having a friendly conversation with a female friend before entering the Underbridge Annex for the commencement of Amarae's highly anticipated music concert.

Otumfuo's son's appearance at the event marked his rare public sighting without his family.

The Instagram videos of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, at Amaarae's Blackout Homecoming concert are below:

Otumfuo shows son latrine at Juabenhene's mansion

Kwame Kyeretwie's appearance at Amaarae's Blackout Homecoming concert comes days after he visited Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II’s massive mansion in Juaben, Ashanti Region of Ghana, with his family on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

During the visit, the Asantehene and his son received a tour of the big compound in the gigantic residence.

In a viral video, Otumfuo led Kwame Kyeretwie to inspect a simple pit latrine, humorously referred to in local parlance as an "11:11 toilet."

In the video, the Asantehene, distinguished in a blazer, was seen pointing to the rustic structure and explaining its use to his son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, while members of their entourage shared a laugh.

The moment shared on social media was celebrated as a powerful display of humility and a father's dedication to educating his child about his roots.

The X video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showing his son Kwame Kyeretwie a local latrine at Juabenhene's mansion is below:

Kyeretwie's appearance at Amaarae's concert stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Majidmohammed4811 commented:

"Wow, this is so beautiful and amazing, ♥️🌹🌻 my prince. I always want to see you happy. The prince of the Ashanti Kingdom, may Allah Almighty bless you, inshallah."

Loretta Adjei said:

"When you see a gentleman, can’t you see? How do you expect him to act, walk, or talk? Remember, he is a prince."

Mawuli_thursdays wrote:

"Smiling mu view once. 😂😂😂😂😂. The guy be solid."

Otumfuo bonds with son at Christmas durbar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo bonded with his son Kwame Kyeretwie at a Christmas durbar in Kumasi on December 25, 2025.

In a video, the Asantehene's son humbly paid homage to his father and exchanged pleasantries with him.

Otumfuo's heartwarming moment with Kwame Kyeretwie at the public event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

