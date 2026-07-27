Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari expressed disgust after a Nigerian crew member suggested Nigerians ate gari soakings with fish

Nadia firmly insisted Ghanaians only took gari soakings with peanuts, milk and sugar, and never with fish

Ghanaian and Nigerian social media users clashed in the comments, with most Ghanaians rejecting the fish combination entirely

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari expressed her disgust after a Nigerian suggested that Nigerians ate gari soakings with fish.

Nadia Buari reacts with disgust on set after a Nigerian crew member claims Nigerians eat gari soakings with fish. Image credit: Nadia Buari.

Source: TikTok

The exchange revived a familiar rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over food, one best known for the long-running "Jollof Wars," where both countries have argued for years over whose jollof rice reigns supreme.

That debate has since spread beyond jollof, with social media users from both countries regularly trading jabs over other dishes, spice levels and cooking styles.

Nadia Buari reacts to soaking with fish claim

Nadia Buari was taking a snack break on set when one of the crew members suggested that Nigerians often eat gari soaked in fish.

The claim caught the Ghanaian actress off guard, and she tried to push back.

Nadia explained that while it was normal to eat eba with fish, doing the same with gari soakings sounded odd to her.

Nadia said:

"Jesus, don't tell any Ghanaian this, honestly."

When pushed on whether Ghanaians took gari soakings with fish, Nadia doubled down with the same disgust:

"No! Ew no, and for real. It's gari with peanuts and milk, and we drink it like that."

The TikTok video of the exchange is below.

Ghanaians and Nigerians clash over soakings and fish

Reactions were split down the middle, with Ghanaians and Nigerians both defending their side of the debate.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

MJ 🦋 wrote:

"Don't tell any Ghanaian that I love that."

eyramberyl said:

"Am I the only Ghanaian feeling nauseous already? Gari and fish, like how?"

Empress kina indicated:

"If you try that gari and fish, don't come back to Ghana again."

Image beauty supply shop commented:

"The only combo approved in Ghana is gari, sugar, milk and roasted groundnut, period."

BB Dzidzorli added:

"This is forbidden in Ghana 🇬🇭. Tell them, like how?"

The Female evangelist exclaimed:

"We Ghanaians can't drink gari soakings with fish. Eiiiiii, asem ben nie."

Zacharias diaries noted:

"How can we do gari soakings with fish? Boi, we be British o 😂. We do gari soakings with peanuts, Milo or Nido."

Nadia Buari's ties to Nigerian culture

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nadia Buari impressed both Ghallywood and Nollywood fans after speaking fluent Igbo on the set of 2 Shots at Love.

She confidently delivered Igbo phrases during a bedroom scene, drawing laughter and admiration from the crew.

Social media users from both Ghana and Nigeria praised her effort at the time, commending her beauty and her willingness to embrace another African culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh