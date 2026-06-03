Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Roja has shared a chilling prophecy about Ghana's weather conditions, causing a stir online

The man of God claimed there is going to be a three-day non-stop rain, warning Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas

Prophet Roja's rain prediction has caught the attention of many on social media, with many users sharing mixed comments

Prophet Roja has caused a stir after he shared a disturbing prophecy about an impending rainstorm to hit Ghana.

Prophet Roja shares a disturbing prophecy about an impending rain as GMeT drops their prediction. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Angel FM on June 1, 2026, Prophet Roja disclosed that, from what he had seen, there is going to be a three-day non-stop heavy downpour.

"I am praying that God have mercy on us, because from what I am seeing ahead, there is going to be a three-day non-stop heavy downpour," he said.

"This is not the time of Noah, where I will be told I am causing fear and panic because I am not the one controlling the rains," he added.

According to the Ghanaian clergyman, the rains the nation is already experiencing are the tip of the iceberg, warning people living in flood-prone areas to move out for the sake of their safety.

"What we are already experiencing is just the surface of it. If you have the chance to move from where you are staying, move now. We would clear the gutters and others, but there will still be flooding. Do not rely on NADMO; they might not be able to help you."

Prophet Roja's prophecy has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below.

GMet June–July 2026 forecast

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has shared its weather outlook for June and July 2026, and it shows that the country will continue to experience active rainfall during this period.

According to the forecast, most parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, Tema, Cape Coast, and other coastal areas, are expected to receive frequent rains. Some of these rains could be heavy at times, increasing the chances of flooding in low-lying communities.

The central and forest zones, such as Kumasi and Koforidua, will also see steady rainfall, although there may be short dry breaks in between rainy days. This means the weather will not be constant, and sunshine can still appear occasionally.

In northern Ghana, the rains are expected to be more irregular. Some areas may receive good rainfall, while others may experience short dry spells as the rainy season gradually becomes established.

GMet also notes that weather patterns this year may be influenced by global climate conditions, which can make rainfall less predictable. Because of this, sudden heavy downpours and thunderstorms are likely in some regions.

People are being advised to stay alert, especially in flood-prone areas, and take necessary precautions during heavy rains.

Overall, June and July 2026 are expected to be wet months across much of Ghana, with a mix of steady rain, heavy storms, and short sunny breaks in between.

Below is an X post of GMeT's forecast for today:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's rain prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja shared a prophecy about a three-day impending rain.

Nana Yaw wrote:

"It happens every June and July, so stop that nonsense."

Hon Bohye Ba wrote:

"I learned it will really rain this year."

Betty Bless wrote:

"I dream about it and also for more than 3 days."

Asmashall wrote:

"Please, as for June, it is normal, it can even rain for a week."

Tonyeshun wrote:

"But the metrologies had predicted this long ago. They said there will be so much rain in June and July."

Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh