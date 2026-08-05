Bukayo Saka has debuted a dramatic new haircut ahead of the new Premier League season

The Arsenal winger swapped his signature curls for a much shorter buzz cut look

Fans have flooded social media with comparisons and reactions to his fresh new trim

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Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has debuted a dramatic new haircut, swapping his signature curls for a much shorter buzz cut ahead of the new Premier League season.

A photo of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka's dramatic new haircut has resurfaced online, sparking fresh reactions from fans. Image credit: Saka.

Source: Instagram

Saka, 24, first unveiled the new look via his Instagram story late last month, sharing a photo of himself in sunglasses with his familiar sponge twists gone.

The unveiling comes off the back of a strong World Cup campaign for the winger, who helped England claim bronze at the 2026 tournament, scoring a hat-trick against France and finishing the competition with three goals and three assists.

With the new season approaching, Saka is expected to play a central role in Arsenal's title defence under manager Mikel Arteta.

Saka's new trim resurfaces in fresh photo

The transformation resurfaced online after football account DAZN Football shared a fresh photo on X, captioning it:

"Bukayo Saka premieres a new trim! ✂️"

The post paired a photo of Saka celebrating on the pitch in an England shirt, with a circular inset showing his new shaved look, alongside a solo photo of him in sunglasses displaying the fresh cut.

The photos of Saka's new look shared by DAZN ON X are below.

Fans react to Saka's dramatic transformation

The new look has sparked plenty of reactions and comparisons online, with fans jokingly nicknaming the mature, low-profile style "Unc mode."

Former Arsenal player Nuno Tavares compared him to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane in a comment on Saka's Instagram story, while other fans likened the look to NBA star LeBron James and even a young KSI.

One user jokingly nicknamed him "Bukayo Gorimapa."

Despite the jokes, many fans framed the fresh cut as a symbolic signal that Saka is locked in and ready to step up for the season ahead.

Top footballers get fan-edited hair transformation

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a viral fan-edited post gave four of football's biggest stars, including Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Marc Cucurella, and Bukayo Saka himself, a dramatic buzzcut transformation.

Shared by B/R Football, the post amassed over 656,000 views and sparked a wave of reactions, with fans debating which player pulled off the fictional new look best.

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Source: YEN.com.gh