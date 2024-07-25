Amaarae performed at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, which attracted a massive crowd

Videos of the large crowd chanting Amarae's tunes have gone viral, and many Ghanaians are excited to see her massive growth on the international stage

The performance was Amaarae's first Danish concert, and she thrilled concertgoers with her unique sound

Ghanaian music sensation Amaarae made a powerful impact at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, captivating a massive crowd with her music.

Ghanaian musician Amaarae performing in Denmark

This performance marked Amaarae's debut concert in Denmark, and she did not disappoint. The Roskilde Festival, renowned as the largest music and cultural event in Northern Europe, reportedly attracted over 130,000 attendees this year, creating the perfect stage for Amaarae to endear her talent to a larger audience.

The crowd's response was overwhelming as Amaarae delivered a great performance. Attendees, thrilled by her performance, were seen dancing and chanting to her tunes, creating an unforgettable experience for all present.

The viral videos showing the large crowd chanting Amaarae's tunes have been a source of pride for many Ghanaians. Witnessing her rise on the international stage has brought immense joy and excitement to her fans back home. Amaarae's music has received a lot of global appeal since she dropped her sophomore album, Fountain Baby, which did massive numbers on streaming platforms.

Ghanaians praise Amaarae

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emmanuelblink15 said:

And we are here say stonebwoy international stonebwoy's international. Just look at what happened look at what the girl is doing outside Ghana she is the one putting Ghana on the f****** map

@juniorcomplex commented:

Hold, wait , what !!!!!!! She’s moving the crowd 😭🔥🔥🔥

SIKAENA1 said:

She has to win artiste of the year ooo her moves is crazy

Amaarae went on tour with Sabrina Carpenter

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Sabrina Carpenter announced the guest appearances for her THE SHORT N' SWEET TOUR, and Ghana's Amarae was on the list.

The pop sensation announced the North American tour on X (formerly Twitter), stating details of how fans can get tickets.

Amarae also announced on her page that she would be on the tour, and many Ghanaians were excited about the development.

