Media personality Anita Akua Akuffo celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, days after getting married to Opoku Sanaa

Anita Akua Akuffo later shared a video showing the expensive gifts and treats her husband gave her for her birthday

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video commented on the beautiful love between the couple and wished Anita well

Anita Akua Akuffo, a Ghanaian media personality who got married to her longtime partner, Opoku Sanaa, shared a video to show how she celebrated her birthday and the gifts her man got for her.

Anita Akuffo was born on June 2, 1993, and she got married on Friday, May 22, 2026. This means that she would not celebrate her birthday a few days after her marriage anniversary.

Anita Akua Akuffo shares a video showing all the gifts and treats her husband gave her on her birthday. Photo credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On her first birthday as a married woman, her husband, Opoku Sanaa, made sure she had a day she would not forget in a hurry.

The couple had earlier travelled abroad for their honeymoon. She later shared some photos of her time in London.

On her birthday, she shared several photos with different captions. She expressed her gratitude to God.

"This birthday feels different. My heart is full, and my soul is grateful. Thank you, Lord, for another beautiful year," she wrote as one of her captions.

Anita shows birthday gifts from her husband

The media personality shared a video showing how she spent her first birthday after marriage.

In a Facebook video, Anita dressed in a beautiful long dress to open her gifts, which her husband got for her. All the gifts were arranged on a table in one corner of their room.

There was a balloon decoration to enhance the look of the area.

Anita Akuffo opened a box with her birthday cake first. The cake was designed with red icing sugar with the inscription:

"Happy birthday, soulmate."

She later opened another gift, which contained a Swarovski bracelet. Opoku Sanaa helped fix the bracelet on her wife's wrist.

Afterwards, the couple went out for breakfast, followed by a spa date where Anita was seen in a robe, possibly getting ready for a massage.

Anita Akuffo was later videoed in a brown figure-hugging dress for dinner with her husband.

At several times in the video, even though Opoku Sanaa's face did not appear, he and his wife held hands to demonstrate their love for each other.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Anita's birthday celebration

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Anita Akua Akuffo on Facebook. Read them below:

Maame Frema Queenstar said:

"If you’re not happy about this woye beyifuo 😊😊😊🍷🍷."

Gifty Ghunney wrote:

"Behind every great photo is a hubby who's secretly taking the beautiful pictures, so true! 😍."

Ruth Amponsah Cofie said:

"As a married woman, I can relate to an event like this. A newlywed couple and a birthday party together at the same time is sweet, Papa. Honeymoon and birthday party at the moment are top-notch. You go enjoy saaa.. Anita, Mrs Opoku- Sanaa, enjoy la because it's your time! 🥰🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩."

Naana Ekua MacCarthy wrote:

"Chai, love sweet wai when you meet the right person🥰🤗. Enjoy your marriage shaa😃🤩."

Jane Peters said:

"It’s the way hubby always holds your hands…. 3ma me tirim y3 me d3 ma wo….. Wishing you a happy ever after, Mrs."

Anita Akuffo's husband, Opoku Sanaa, celebrates her 33rd birthday with an affectionate message. Image credit: OpokuSanaa

Source: Facebook

Opoku Sanaa's affectionate birthday message to Anita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's husband penned an affectionate birthday message to her, coupled with beautiful images and videos of them together.

Anita Akuffo swiftly responded to her husband's message, melting hearts all across social media as the newlyweds continued to flaunt their love.

Source: YEN.com.gh