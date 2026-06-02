Tima Kumkum addresses divorce rumours amid a social media post discussing failed relationships

In a video, the popular media personality also explained her decision to stop wearing her wedding ring in public

Social media reactions reflected public concern over Tima Kumkum's marriage and personal relationships

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality and actress Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has sparked new speculation about her marriage amid rumours of a divorce from her husband, Dominic Duodu.

Tima Kumkum fuels more speculation about her marriage as she explains reasons for not wearing her wedding ring. Photo source: Tima Kumkum, SammyKay Media

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, Tima Kumkum sparked rumours about her marriage in a social media post, with many suggesting that her union with her husband, Dominic Duodu, whom she married in July 2023, had collapsed.

In her post, the Adom FM presenter travelled for fun and shared a video of moments from her trip, including a horseback ride.

While her trip was positive, the Adom FM presenter's caption didn't match the energy of her video and focused on failed relationships.

Tima noted that one would not need to beg their partner to change if they were wanted, adding that a partner who constantly wants you to adjust your life without adjusting theirs is making it clear that he or she does not want you.

She thus urged her followers to pay attention to behaviours, not promises, and leave when the red flags become glaring.

The TikTok video of Tima Kumkum vacationing is below:

Tima Kumkum speaks amid rumoured divorce

In a conversation with renowned Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay on Monday, June 1, 2026, Tima declined to address the divorce speculation.

She noted that she would publicly address the situation at an appropriate time.

Explaining her decision to stop wearing her wedding ring, Tima stated that she had left it at home and that she was living a fun lifestyle.

Pointing at a fashionable ring she was wearing, the media personality noted that she would remove it at home, as she had been developing allergies from it.

Media personality Tima Kumkum flies to the UK with her children amid divorce speculation. Photo source: Tima Kumkum

Source: Facebook

She stated that she got a bad reaction from the ring and was advised not to wear it before going to bed at night.

Addressing her controversial post that sparked the divorce rumours, Tima hinted that it was related to her relationship talk show, which had been misinterpreted by some Ghanaians.

The Adom FM presenter also detailed her reasons for undergoing a massive weight loss journey in recent months.

The TikTok videos of Tima Kumkum addressing her rumoured divorce are below:

Tima Kumkum's remarks about marriage stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joseph-l2w6e commented:

"It is serious these days regarding marriages o. People must take their time before entering marriage. It is sad."

Renybabie said:

"Same here. I am allergic to my ring. I also don’t normally wear it."

Pogseraa wrote:

"But she posted about a broken 💔 heart, so how is this not talked about? Hmmmm, it is heavy from the mouth 😔."

Tima Kumkum acquires new Mercedes-Benz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tima Kumkum acquired a new Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 after many years of driving a Kia Soul.

In a post, the celebrated media personality explained her reasons for purchasing her new luxury vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh