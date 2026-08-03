Jude Okoye denied Peter Okoye's allegation that he diverted over $1.2 million in music royalties in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, 2026

The former P-Square manager stated the matter had already been investigated by the EFCC and was before the court

Jude Okoye challenged specific claims around account signatories, catalogue handover timelines, and when dollar payments began

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The long-running P-Square family feud has intensified after Jude Okoye publicly dismissed fresh allegations from his younger brother, Peter Okoye, that he diverted more than $1.2 million in music royalties.

Jude Okoye responds to allegations from his brother Peter Okoye that he diverted over $1.2 million in P-Square royalties. Image credit: Peter/Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter had recently released a tell-all video series revisiting their long-running dispute, alleging that Jude secretly registered another company to receive P-Square's royalties without his knowledge.

He also claimed he had been repeatedly denied access to the group's financial records and backend accounts, and accused Jude of controlling the duo's earnings for years.

Peter further alleged that their twin brother, Paul, had chosen to side with Jude rather than support him through the ongoing dispute.

Jude Okoye fires back at Peter

Jude responded to the allegations in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, 2026, maintaining that the matter had already been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and remains before the court.

He accused Peter of trying to sway public opinion while the case was still unresolved, saying:

"You are trying to bait me. You know the court is not going to your favour."

He went further, accusing his brother of repeatedly avoiding court appearances, adding:

"Why are you dodging to make appearance in court? For three good sittings now, you dey dodge court."

The X video in which Jude Okoye responds to the allegations by Peter is shown below.

Nigerians react to the P-Square feud

Jude's response has sparked heated debate online, with several users weighing in on both sides of the dispute.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

PBateman wrote:

"Oga before match start to distribute, who was distributing and where did that money go? No come gaslight me! I know people like you!"

Dave Oriss said:

"These guys let money divide their bloodline. What a shame to all three brothers displaying their grievances online."

EzeUgo indicated:

"One thing everyone should learn from this saga na to dey keep receipts. Omo Jude carry receipts like mad, the guy just dey drop evidence like crazy. Keep your receipts guys, e get why."

9ijanumber1 commented:

"Just come out and cry online, Nigerians will believe you. Does the email have a backup date? Where do managers earn more than the artist they are managing? Why would a senior brother stay and watch two twin brothers part ways? Something might be fishy in this P-Square matter."

ROZZA exclaimed:

"A senior brother that couldn't hold a family together, show leadership and be an inspiration to his siblings. His greed made the sharing formula all wrong from inception. Wouldn't surprise me if he started the whole 'Paul's doing all the work' talk that created the enmity."

Chef Faila's full-circle moment with Rudeboy

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Tamale-based culinary icon Chef Faila, known for her viral Guinness World Record cooking marathon attempt, celebrated a full-circle moment tied to P-Square's Rudeboy earlier this year.

In a moving Instagram post shared on June 1, 2026, Faila revealed that she dropped all her ongoing commitments in Accra and flew back to Tamale after receiving an exclusive call from Fancy Gadam's management.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh