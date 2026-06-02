Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Anita Akuffo's Husband Pens Affectionate 33rd Birthday Message, Her Reaction Melts Hearts
Celebrities

Anita Akuffo's Husband Pens Affectionate 33rd Birthday Message, Her Reaction Melts Hearts

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
2 min read
  • Media personality Anita Akuffo celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, days after getting married and flying to the UK for her honeymoon
  • Her husband, musician and creative entrepreneur Opoku Sanaa, penned an affectionate birthday message to her, coupled with lovely images and videos of them together
  • Anita Akuffo swiftly responded to her husband's message, melting hearts all across social media as the newlyweds continued to flaunt their love

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Anita Akuffo and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, exchanged beautiful messages as the TV3 presenter celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Anita Akuffo, Opoku Sanaa
Anita Akuffo's Husband Pens Affectionate 33rd Birthday Message, Her Reaction Melts Hearts
Source: Facebook

Days after their wedding and while still on honeymoon, the popular media personality turned a year older.

To mark the day, her husband, Opoku Sanaa, sent her an affectionate message professing his love, coupled with photos and videos of their fun couple experiences.

“Happy Birthday, my wife, my best friend, my peace & my answered prayer. I love you endlessly. 🤍✨,” he wrote.

Read also

Nigerian content creator and actor Deacon Famous welcomes baby with Ghanaian wife

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His post, shared on Facebook, quickly elicited a reply from his wife, who responded in the comments:

"My husband🥺🤍🥰😍.”

The Facebook post with Anita Akuffo's husband’s beautiful birthday message is below.

Anita Akuffo announced her wedding to Opoku Sanaa on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

In a viral Instagram post, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show was seen with her future husband, Sanaa Opoku, dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo hairstyle.

They officially tied the knot at their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Anita Akuffo shared photos of herself on an airplane with her husband as they jetted off on their honeymoon to the United Kingdom (UK).

Read also

Anita Akuffo flaunts signature smile in striking mid-flight photos ahead of honeymoon abroad

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Matt danzeisen Jessica aldean Queen nadia Handsome footballers Josephine archer cameron