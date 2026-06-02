Media personality Anita Akuffo celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, days after getting married and flying to the UK for her honeymoon

Her husband, musician and creative entrepreneur Opoku Sanaa, penned an affectionate birthday message to her, coupled with lovely images and videos of them together

Anita Akuffo swiftly responded to her husband's message, melting hearts all across social media as the newlyweds continued to flaunt their love

Anita Akuffo and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, exchanged beautiful messages as the TV3 presenter celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Anita Akuffo's Husband Pens Affectionate 33rd Birthday Message, Her Reaction Melts Hearts

Source: Facebook

Days after their wedding and while still on honeymoon, the popular media personality turned a year older.

To mark the day, her husband, Opoku Sanaa, sent her an affectionate message professing his love, coupled with photos and videos of their fun couple experiences.

“Happy Birthday, my wife, my best friend, my peace & my answered prayer. I love you endlessly. 🤍✨,” he wrote.

His post, shared on Facebook, quickly elicited a reply from his wife, who responded in the comments:

"My husband🥺🤍🥰😍.”

The Facebook post with Anita Akuffo's husband’s beautiful birthday message is below.

Anita Akuffo announced her wedding to Opoku Sanaa on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

In a viral Instagram post, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show was seen with her future husband, Sanaa Opoku, dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo hairstyle.

They officially tied the knot at their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Anita Akuffo shared photos of herself on an airplane with her husband as they jetted off on their honeymoon to the United Kingdom (UK).

Source: YEN.com.gh