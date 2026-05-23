Anita Akua Akuffo got married to her husband, Sanaa Opoku, in a traditional ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra

The couple were videoed dancing after changing from their first outfit, as their guests cheered and celebrated their love with them

The TV3 presenter and her creative husband looked happy to have been joined in holy matrimony, just as their guests who were all in white

Anita Akua Akuffo and her husband, Sanaa Opoku, stepped on the dance floor to show their skills during their traditional marriage ceremony, which brought together close friends and family.

The much-talked-about traditional marriage ceremony was held on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Accra.

Anita Akuffo and her husband, Sanaa Opoku, dance to Praye's 'Angelina' at their traditional marriage ceremony. Photo credit: Anita Akuffo/Facebook & @xghana/X

Source: UGC

A few days before the traditional marriage, 2026, Anita Akuffo, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show, released lovely pre-wedding photos.

The images, released on Instagram, showed her and her future husband, Sanaa Opoku, dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.

Sanaa complemented her with a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Anita's traditional marriage

An initial video from the ceremony was shared online by Joy FM broadcaster Fiifi Folson.

The video showed Fiifi Folson with the couple who were dressed to complement each other for the ceremony. They stood in front of their beautiful wedding decor, designed with their names, “Anita and Sanaa”.

Folsom expressed excitement with the couple, who also mirrored his happiness.

He shared the video with the caption:

“Mr and Mrs Opoku Sanaa. Ayekooooooo. May the Lord bless this union,” he wrote.

After the couple's first appearance, where Anita Akuffo wore a Kente gown and Saanaa Opoku wore a colour-coordinated kaftan.

After some time, the couple changed into different outfits. Anita wore a short dress in an African print, beaded at the end. Saanaa Opoku wore an all-white kaftan.

After changing their clothes, the couple danced to 'Angelina' by Praye while their guests cheered them on. All the guests were in white attire.

The couple smiled and looked very happy as they danced to the music.

Anita Akufo indicated that her outfits and those of her husband were made by Adjoayeboah Clothing. She bought her kente from Kente Reignsgh and her bridal fan from Vix Crown. The entire marriage ceremony was coordinated by Luxe Up Events. The photography was by Jot Photography

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh