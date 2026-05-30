A resurfaced video shared by the sister of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo captures her final moments

In the footage, the unidentified woman is heard encouraging Beverly to remain strong and praising her courage during her recovery journey

The actress passed away on May 24, 2026, after a two-year fight with cancer, sparking renewed tributes across Ghana’s entertainment industry

A video showing the final moments of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has resurfaced on social media, after being shared by her sister.

In the footage, a woman, purported to be a sister of the late actress is seen entering Beverly’s bedroom to serve her food.

Video of Beverly Afaglo’s final moments shared by her sister resurfaces online. Photo credit: Beverly Afaglo/IG.

Source: Instagram

While attending to her, the woman speaks warmly to the actress, offering words of encouragement as she continued her recovery from cancer.

“I’m here to congratulate you and give God all the glory for healing mercies, and you are a fighter,” she is heard saying in the video.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The cause of Beverly Afaglo's death?

Beverly Afaglo, a celebrated Ghanaian actress, television presenter and entrepreneur, passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 42, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Her death, which occurred just four days before her 43rd birthday, was confirmed by her husband, Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of the hiplife group Praye.

Reports from her management and family indicate that she had been battling aggressive cancer which later spread.

Despite undergoing intensive treatment, she remained active in creative work, including film production projects such as Prince Paradise, up until her health worsened in her final weeks.

Beverly Afaglo's legacy in Ghana's entertainment industry

Her passing sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, colleagues and institutions including the National Film Authority.

Her family has since requested privacy and prayers as they grieve and prepare for her funeral arrangements.

Over the course of a career spanning more than two decades, Beverly became one of Ghana’s most recognisable screen figures, praised for her versatility and strong on-screen presence.

She featured in several popular productions, including Sidechic Gang, A Northern Affair, The Game, Return of Beyoncé, Crime to Christ, Girls Connection and Every Woman Has a Story.

Before fully committing to acting, she studied journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and worked across television and radio, including hosting Beauty & Style on Metro TV and presenting on TV3 and Asaase Radio.

Beyond entertainment, Afaglo was also an entrepreneur, and trained as a beauty therapist at the FC Institute of Beauty Therapy and ran Glamour Beauty Salon in Tema.

Beverly also founded Traffic Shawarma, a fast-food business with branches in Accra and surrounding areas.

She further extended her influence through humanitarian work under the Beverly Afaglo Charity Foundation, earning recognition at the Africa Stars Gala.

Beverly Afaglo’s custom T-shirts emerge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the visual arrangements for the memorial of Beverly Afaglo had hit full readiness.

Custom commemorative t-shirts bearing her beautiful portrait officially surfaced across digital platforms ahead of her one-week memorial and vigil on May 30, 2026.

The rollout came as a painful milestone that has left her family, friends, and industry colleagues completely devastated as they prepare to honour her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh