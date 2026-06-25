Harry Kane has sparked widespread reactions in the aftermath of England's World Cup clash against Ghana on June 23, 2026

This follows comments he made in a post-match interview after the England national team failed to defeat the Black Stars

Ghanaians have since shared their views on the remarks made by the England captain and all-time leading goalscorer

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England national team captain Harry Kane is receiving a lot of flak online following his comments about Ghana.

The controversy began after Ghana and England played out a goalless draw on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Harry Kane faces backlash after calling Ghana "these type of nations" in a post-match interview following a draw in the World Cup match. Image credit: Catherine Ivill, Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a post-match interview, Harry Kane reflected on the game and remarked that Ghana were one of “these types of nations”, content with securing a draw and wasting time.

"I think whenever you come against these type of nations where they are looking for a kind of a 0-0 like they did today, they are looking to waste a bit of time and win fouls," he said.

The England captain later took to Facebook on June 23 to thank supporters for their backing and reflect on the team's next challenge.

"Take the point and move on! Thank you as always for the support! Moving onto NY!"

England will take on Panama on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, while the Black Stars will face Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on the same day.

Ghanaians criticize Harry Kane for perceived disrespectful remarks in post-match interview after goalless draw game at World Cup Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, Kane's comments had generated considerable reaction online.

Below is the Facebook post Harry Kane shared after England's game against the Black Stars:

Netizens slam Harry Kane over Ghana comments

Ghanaians wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on Kane's description of the West African nation.

YEN.com.gh sampled some of the reactions, with many describing his comments as disrespectful and condescending.

Kokui Mensah said:

"Shade seen but disrespectfully ignored (the 'with all due respect' kind)."

Nathaniel Nii Lartey Lartey wrote:

"Pride goes before a fall, and a haughty spirit before destruction. You were lucky the referee was your 12th player!"

Bella Akuxuba said:

"So what do you mean by saying we were playing for a draw? If not because of some decisions, we would have scored against you."

Nana Kweku wrote:

"Naniama... you thought we were a walkover... some way."

Seidu Mutawakil commented:

"England expected three points. Ghana offered them a guided tour around the stadium."

Kwame Kyei added:

"Tell that to Spence. He has upset the whole of Ghana. No problem. He has muted his Instagram account. We are waiting for him to unmute it, then we will go again. Nonsense."

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Benjamin Asare

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah Adjei, founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, made headlines after the Ghana vs England showdown at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a video, he urged the Ghana Football Association not to meddle with the goalkeeper selection, claiming that Benjamin Asare was spiritually the best person for the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh