Elder Frank Donkor has surfaced in a video enjoying a ride on a jet ski, giving many Ghanaians a glimpse of a different side of the renowned Hebron Prayer Camp leader

The video captures the respected preacher confidently steering the watercraft through a river within the Hebron Prayer Camp premises as admirers cheer him on

The clip has sparked fresh reactions online, with many social media users praising his adventurous spirit

A trending video of Elder Frank Donkor, founder and leader of Hebron Prayer Camp, has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention from Ghanaians on social media.

Elder Frank Donkor shows an adventurous side as he rides a jet ski at Hebron Prayer Camp. Image credit: Elder Frank Donkor, Soundcity Music

Source: UGC

Known for his powerful prayer sessions, healing services and decades of ministry, the respected preacher was captured in a rare moment away from the pulpit as he enjoyed a ride on a white jet ski.

Elder Frank Donkor enjoyed an adventurous moment

The resurfaced clip shows Elder Donkor confidently steering the jet ski through a river within the Hebron Prayer Camp premises while maintaining a smile throughout the ride.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As he cruised across the water, the jet ski left waves behind, with the video highlighting an adventurous side of the preacher that many followers had never seen before.

The short clip has since made rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms, where it continues to attract thousands of views and reactions.

Video sparked reactions online

Many social media users admitted they were marvelled to see the respected man of God operating a jet ski, describing the moment as refreshing and unexpected.

Others applauded him for enjoying life outside his demanding ministry, saying there is nothing wrong with a preacher engaging in recreational activities.

The resurfaced footage has once again become a talking point online, reminding many followers that beyond leading one of Ghana's most popular prayer camps, Elder Frank Donkor has also embraced moments of relaxation and adventure that continue to fascinate his admirers years after the video was first recorded.

A Plus supports bereaved Elder Frank Donkor

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gomoa Central MP A Plus paid a heartfelt visit to Elder Frank Donkor following the tragic loss of his two sons in an aircraft crash earlier in 2026.

The legislator described the Hebron Prayer Camp founder as a father figure and shared a touching message, praising his strength and unwavering faith during the difficult period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh