Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of anti-immigrant group March and March, reacted furiously after a video emerged showing Nigerians searching for South Africans to expel from the country

The March and March leader used the moment to double down on her stance, calling for Nigeria's alleged scammers and other alleged criminals to be removed from South Africa

Social media users pushed back sharply at Jacinta's outrage, pointing out that her own movement's actions invited exactly this kind of response

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma did not take it well when the tables appeared to turn on her movement. The South African anti-immigrant activist and leader of the March and March group took to Facebook on July 10 to express fury after a video circulated showing a group of Nigerians apparently marching through the streets in search of South Africans to chase out of Nigeria.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Fumes as Nigerians March Against South Africans in Retaliatory Move

Source: Facebook

The video, shared by News Century Tv, appeared to show protesters on a street in Nigeria. Reports accompanying the footage suggested the crowd had stormed an MTN office as part of their demonstration, though Jacinta framed it as Nigerians retaliating against South Africans in kind.

Rather than stepping back from the tensions, Jacinta leaned in.

"Nigerians marching and looking for South Africans to chase out of Nigeria... at this point let them intensify their madness so we can intensify getting their scammers out of here," she wrote in her post.

March and March backlash goes regional

The March and March movement has spent months organising protests demanding the removal of undocumented immigrants from South Africa. Those demonstrations have repeatedly spilled into violence, with participants storming the homes and shops of migrants, looting property and assaulting people regardless of whether they hold legal status. The group previously set a June 30 deadline for immigrants to leave the country, a move that inflamed tensions across the continent.

Nigeria has been among the most vocal countries watching the situation unfold, and the video Jacinta shared suggests some Nigerians have now decided to respond directly, turning the pressure back on South Africans living in their country.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's apparent frustration at that development struck many observers as ironic, given that her movement has been doing precisely the same thing to migrants on South African soil.

Reactions to Jacinta's post on Nigeria

Social media users were quick to point out the contradiction at the heart of Jacinta's outrage.

Isty Maga wrote:

"You don't have the monopoly of abahambe"

Thandi Phiri said:

"You can't solve madness with madness. One must choose to be sane."

Needlework, Tips, Advice and Ideas shared commented:

"Do they realize that it can be done here as well?"

The Facebook video of Jacinta's response to Nigerians marching against South Africans is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh