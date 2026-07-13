A viral video showed a Limpopo man confronting Zulu telecom workers and ordering them to return to KwaZulu-Natal

The man labelled the workers 'foreigners' in his province, reigniting debate about ethnic tensions within South Africa

The video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users sharing divided opinions on the incident

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A man from Limpopo has ignited fierce debate across South Africa after a video emerged showing him confronting Zulu telecom workers at a job site and demanding they return to KwaZulu-Natal, branding them foreigners in his province.

A Limpopo man confronts Zulu workers, labelling them 'foreigners', igniting heated ethnic debate in South Africa. The viral video divides social media reactions. Image credit: Africa.folder/Instagram

Source: UGC

The clip, shared by Africa.folder on July 13, 2026, spread rapidly across social media and drew strong reactions from South Africans of all backgrounds.

In the video, the Limpopo man is seen squaring off with the group of Zulu workers, insisting they had no place working in his province and should head back to KZN.

Zulu and Limpopo Province tensions take centre stage

What makes the incident especially striking is the context in which it unfolded.

South Africa's public discourse has spent considerable time grappling with hostility directed at foreign nationals, particularly during periods of heightened xenophobic tension.

This video, however, threw a different kind of conflict into sharp relief, one that exists not between South Africans and outsiders, but between South Africans themselves.

The Zulu workers targeted in the video hold full South African citizenship, yet the Limpopo man's remarks framed them as unwanted outsiders based purely on their ethnic identity and provincial origin. The incident highlighted how deeply rooted regional and ethnic divisions can be, even within a single nation's borders.

South Africa is home to numerous ethnic groups, including the Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Venda, and Tsonga peoples, among many others.

The country's post-apartheid constitution emphasises unity in diversity, but moments like this stress the ongoing tensions that still simmer beneath the surface in everyday life.

The Instagram post below shows a South African man sacking Zulu telecom workers in Limpopo, claiming they were foreigners on another man's land.

South African calling Zulu's foreigners stirs attention

The video drew a flood of comments on social media, with users reacting in ways that ranged from amusement to genuine concern about national unity.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

p.deeyy wrote:

"Yes, tell them 😂❤️❤️."

edithmalakia commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂 i'm dead."

thefalsen9ne said:

"The Nguni Tribe across all countries needs to unite and not fight each other. We are one."

vivoscape. media added:

"Still love my country 🇿🇦. 😂😂😂."

abi_2fly remarked:

"That Voetsek came from the heart😂😂."

The range of responses reflected just how divisive the clip proved to be. Some viewers sided enthusiastically with the Limpopo man, while others used the moment to call for solidarity among related ethnic groups.

A few responded with humour, though even those light-hearted reactions carried an edge of unease about what the confrontation represented.

South African activist Phakel'umthakathi shares his three-month court ordeal, alleging betrayal by trusted allies amid rising anti-migrant tensions in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Phakel’umthakathi cries out over betrayal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African activist Phakel'umthakathi broke his silence over a three-month legal ordeal, stating he was arrested in KwaNongoma and faced court proceedings that ran from March through to 19 June 2026.

In a Facebook post published on 7 July 2026, the activist shared that people he believed were allies had been working against him behind the scenes, fabricating accusations that nearly resulted in him being framed.

He said the experience left him questioning who genuinely had his best interests at heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh