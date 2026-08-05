Reports emerged on Wednesday, August 5, that Yoruba Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has passed away

The circumstances surrounding the actress's reported death remain unclear, with no official statement from her family

Heartbroken fans and colleagues have flooded social media with tributes for the talented Yoruba film star

The Nigerian film industry has been hit by reports of the passing of Yoruba actress Temitope Osoba, sending waves of grief through Nollywood and beyond.

Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba reportedly passes away; fans mourn. Image credit: Ondo Connect

Source: Facebook

Information about the Nollywood actress's reported death began circulating on Wednesday, August 5, though no official statement had been released by her family or representatives at the time of publication.

The cause and circumstances of her death remain unknown, with many calling for patience as those close to her process the news.

Temitope Osoba's career in Nollywood

Osoba built a strong following through her work in Yoruba-language films, earning recognition as one of the industry's committed performers.

Across numerous productions, she developed a loyal fan base drawn to her on-screen presence and acting ability.

Her contributions to the movie industry had earned her a respected standing among colleagues and moviegoers alike.

Many have described her as a gifted actress whose work will leave a lasting mark on the Nollywood landscape.

Her family, colleagues, or relevant authorities are expected to provide further clarity as more details emerge.

The Instagram post announcing Temitope Osoba's death is below.

Tributes pour in on social media

News of her reported passing prompted an immediate response online, with supporters and fellow entertainers sharing messages of condolence and disbelief.

@Temi wrote:

"What is going on in the industry, ohh lord. May ur jentle soul rest in peace 🙏."

@Asisa added:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@Sola simply asked:

"As how now?"

@henry wrote:

"At this point I think something is happening in the Nollywood industry."

Allwell Ademola passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola reportedly passed away at the age of 43.

Reports suggest that the actress and producer passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

The news of her passing has thrown both fans and colleagues into mourning on social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh