Family therapist Lara Kudayisi, known as Coach Lara, passed away on Sunday, August 2, just two weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband Teddy Don-Momoh

The Don-Momoh family released a statement thanking well-wishers for their support, with funeral arrangements yet to be announced

Coach Lara's death is the second devastating loss for Don-Momoh, who previously lost his wife, gospel singer Kefee, in 2014

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Family therapist Lara Kudayisi, widely known as Coach Lara, has passed away just two weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband and media personality Teddy Don-Momoh.

Coach Lara reportedly passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2026, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl. Her death comes three years after she married Don-Momoh in April 2023.

Family therapist Coach Lara dies two weeks after giving birth. Photo source: @coachlara

Source: Instagram

Family announces Coach Lara's passing

In a statement released on Monday, August 3, 2026, the family confirmed the news and expressed their appreciation to friends, supporters, and well-wishers who had offered prayers and messages of condolence during what they described as a difficult period.

The family noted that details regarding funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh. After a brief illness, Coach Lara passed away peacefully.

"During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul, and for all who mourn this immeasurable loss.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course. We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family during this difficult time," the statement said.

Coach Lara is survived by her newborn daughter, her husband, Teddy Don-Momoh, and two children from a previous relationship.

See the Instagram post announcing Coach Lara's death below:

Teddy Don-Momoh's second devastating loss

Coach Lara's passing represents an extraordinarily painful chapter in Teddy Don-Momoh's life.

He previously lost his wife, Nigerian gospel singer Kefee Obareki Momoh, best known for her widely loved song Branama, who died in June 2014 after spending 15 days in a coma due to lung failure.

Coach Lara's death now marks a second profound personal tragedy for the media personality.

Photos of Coach Lara and her husband Teddy Don-Momoh before her passing. Photo source: Linda Ikeji Blog

Source: Facebook

Sad reactions to Coach Lara's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the sad death news below.

Xsther Sunday said:

"What 😩😭😭😭 This woman has suffered so much, only for her to enjoy the fruit of her labour now she's no more 😭😩. How will the husband survive this? He lost his late wife and now this, when he has found peace again."

Ms Lee said:

"Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace🙏💔."

Fashion Designer in Amuwo said:

"Oh my coach🥹 rest easy in the bosom of the Lord💔."

Radio Adinkafo's 99K dies in road crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the tragic passing of Justice Bernard Danquah, a well-respected broadcaster and General Manager at Radio Adikanfo 99.1 FM.

Danquah, affectionately known as 99K, lost his life in a road accident in Berekum in the Bono Region.

His distinctive voice and warmth on-air have left an indelible mark on the community, with many listeners and colleagues reflecting on the profound impact he had on local broadcasting.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh