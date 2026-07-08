Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma secured interim relief from the High Court after arguing she was unfairly removed from South Africa's National Dialogue steering committee

The March and March leader disclosed the immigration group was abruptly cut out after it began questioning the R700 million dialogue's expenditure

Fans flooded social media with praise for Jacinta, with many tipping her as a future presidential candidate

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has notched a significant legal win against the South African government, securing interim relief from the High Court in her fight to remain part of the country's National Dialogue process.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Wins High Court Battle Against SA Government Over National Dialogue

Source: Facebook

The March and March leader, alongside Dr Gordon Lesley Rolls and Mamile Sikhosana, challenged their sudden removal as elected representatives of the immigration sector on the National Dialogue Steering Committee. Following a court hearing on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, both sides reached an agreement that currently nominated representatives could continue serving while formal appointment letters are being finalised.

How Jacinta's National Dialogue fight unfolded

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explained on Facebook that she had been involved in the National Dialogue group for roughly three months, having been brought in after activist Zandile Dabula fought to get the topic of illegal immigration added to the agenda. The government had originally left the subject off entirely from the dialogue, which carries a budget of R700 million.

She described how three local representatives, herself included, and three from the diaspora were elected to prepare submissions on how illegal migration had affected South Africa. The trouble began when members of the immigration group started scrutinising how the dialogue's funds were being spent. Shortly after raising those questions, all of them were cut from the process without warning or consultation.

"As organisations we have jointly decided to take our government to court on the issue because honestly our government is abusing its citizens at this point," Jacinta wrote, urging her followers to show up in support.

The court victory, though temporary in nature, marks the latest chapter in Jacinta's increasingly high-profile clashes with President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration. It comes just weeks after she was notably excluded from a last-minute presidential meeting with other anti-immigrant movement leaders ahead of the June 30 protests.

Supporters hail Jacinta's growing influence

The outcome drew a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her supporters online, many of whom cast it as a sign of her rising political stature.

@Nkoliseko Sello wrote:

"One day they will call her Mrs President"

@Venancio Bimha said:

"2027 there will be more demand for passports in SA looking for greener pastures. Enonomy 0 Jacinta 2"

@Tau Rramaroo Segatlhamela Masisi commented:

"They're scared of the lioness in her, the courage she has, the intelligence in her and the quality of leadership she possesses hence she was excluded but what they didn't know was that, she never goes down without a fight."

@Maggie Haskins added:

"We 150% behind you Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma🤜🏾💪❤️🙏"

@Mthombeni Necon declared:

"Jacinta 2 - 0 Government,"

@Sithole Jobe concluded:

"Even the president will have to accept the fact that Mrs Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma is more informed than him. Even the courts are starting to realize that."

Amid the praise for Jacinta, Africans have expressed worry over the impact of migrants amid her growing prominence as a national figure promoting hostility towards immigration.

The Facebook post with details of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's latest court victory is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh