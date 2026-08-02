A US District Court granted a request by Frederick Kumi's defence team to have his alleged $8 million romance scam case declared a complex matter

The court filing cited an extensive volume of discovery materials that cannot be reviewed before the originally scheduled September 8 trial date

Judge John R. Adams set a pretrial conference for August 25, 2026, to determine a revised timeline for the high-profile case

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A United States District Court has granted a request by lawyers for Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, to have his alleged $8 million romance scam case declared a complex matter, allowing more time for both sides to prepare for trial.

US court grants Abu Trica more time as alleged $8m romance scam case is declared complex. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

According to a court document filed on July 30, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, the defence argued that the case involves an extensive amount of evidence that cannot reasonably be reviewed before the previously scheduled trial date.

The motion, titled "Motion to Continue, to Declare Matter a Complex Case and Waiver of Speedy Trial Rights," states that prosecutors are providing discovery materials that are "both extensive and voluminous." Defence lawyers said a thorough review of the evidence is necessary to properly prepare Abu Trica's case.

The filing further notes that Abu Trica remains in the custody of the Federal Marshals, making it necessary for the evidence to be organised in a way that allows him to assist in his own defence.

His legal team argued that the charges carry life-changing consequences and that adequate preparation is essential to protect his constitutional rights.

The document also states that the request was not made to delay proceedings but in the interest of justice. It adds that Assistant United States Attorney Brian McDonough did not oppose the motion.

Abu Trica's case declared complex

Judge John R. Adams granted the request, declaring the matter a complex case.

The court ruled that new dates for the proceedings will be set during a pretrial conference scheduled for August 25, 2026.

Abu Trica had originally been scheduled to stand trial on September 8, 2026, after pleading not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The ruling does not determine whether Kumi is guilty or innocent. Instead, it gives both the prosecution and defence additional time to review the evidence and prepare for trial due to the complexity of the case.

The August 25 hearing is expected to determine the revised timeline for the high-profile case before the court proceeds with the next stage of the criminal proceedings. Ohio.

The X post announcing the update on Abu Trica's case is below.

Abu Trica pleads not guilty after extradition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica appeared before a US Federal court after he was extradited from Ghana.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, indicated the time the flight left Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh