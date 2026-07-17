Kofi Kinaata reacted to his Alternative Comic Act nomination at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards with a burst of laughter emojis on Facebook

The highlife musician found himself nominated alongside Shatta Wale, Broda Sammy, Prophet Kumchacha, Oheneni Adazoa, Ebo Noah, and Bukom Banku

Fans flooded the comments with amusement, with many questioning why musicians are receiving comedy award nominations

Kofi Kinaata has reacted after securing an unexpected nomination at a comedy awards show.

Kofi Kinaata reacts after being nominated as one of the nominees for the Best Alternative Comic Act at the Ghana Comedy Awards. Image credit: KofiKinaata

Source: Facebook

The multiple award-winning highlife musician took to Facebook on Friday, July 17, 2026, to share his reaction to the news, posting a simple but telling:

"Eeeii eeeii eeeiii 🤣🤣🤣," alongside his nomination graphic from the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.

The accompanying music was his own track, Black Stars, which only added to the comedic flavour of the moment.

Kofi Kinaata and Shatta Wale's comedy nominations

Reports broke on July 14 that Kofi Kinaata and dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale had been shortlisted in the Alternative Comic Act category at the Ghana Comedy Awards.

The two musicians join a diverse lineup of nominees that includes gospel singer Broda Sammy, outspoken clergyman Prophet Kumchacha, media personality Oheneni Adazoa, content creator Ebo Noah, and retired boxer Braimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku.

The nominations raised immediate eyebrows, with many fans questioning the logic of placing musicians in a comedy category and waiting eagerly to see how those involved would respond. Kinaata's laughing emoji reaction appeared to be his clearest answer yet.

Fan reactions to Kofi Kinaata's comedy nomination

The post quickly drew a lively response from fans and followers, many of whom saw the funny side.

@Isaac Kojo Boison wrote:

"It is very tight here."

@MART 700 said:

"Abroso ooo 😂😂🔥🔥"

@Kojo Edu commented:

"Dan Kweku Yeboah should have been there also 😅😅"

@Mustapha A Otchere added:

"One in our bag"

@Atta Rhule wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Jonathan Tamakloe offered perhaps the most pointed observation:

"Stonebwoy once said they should give our nemesis (Shatta) an award for being a comedian and today it is happening 😂😂😂. Herh Stonebwoy."

Source: YEN.com.gh