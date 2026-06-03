Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has released the highly anticipated visualizer of his new song titled "Black Stars"

The football track garnered exactly 23,976 views and 4,700 likes within the first six hours of its release on YouTube

The video for the official national support theme song was directed by prominent Ghanaian video director Twist

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Celebrated Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata has released the visualizer for his new musical project aimed at supporting the Ghana national team.

Kofi Kinaata releases the visualiser for his Ghana National Team’s World Cup song titled “Black Stars”. Image credit: Kofi Kinaata/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The song, titled "Black Stars," was officially unveiled to the public on the artist's YouTube channel as the country intensifies its preparation and anticipation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The musical release witnessed an immediate surge in viewership, racking up exactly 23,976 views and 4,700 likes on the video-sharing platform less than six hours after going live.

The project, which captures a vibrant and catchy setting of young Ghanaians cheering on their home team, was directed by local creative director Twist.

Fans praise Kofi Kinaata's songwriting style

The creative composition of the anthem quickly triggered heavy engagement online as football enthusiasts and music fans analysed the lyrics of the track.

Unlike conventional tournament anthems that routinely list active players in the current national team roster, the musician chose to celebrate iconic former players of the national team.

Observers pointed out that the decision to reference legendary veterans gives the record a lasting value that will survive future changes in the football squad.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Kofi Kinaata's post below:

@aguywithoutaname said:

"Another example of why Kofi Kinaata is a brilliant songwriter. Instead of doing the normal "We'll mention all the current black star squad" Black Stars song, he mentioned the former players. The advantage of that is that, now the song is timeless. You don't have to throw away the song when the squad changes. You're a wonderful artist 👌🏿💯."

@Magraheb wrote:

"Okay, Now this is a Black Stars World Cup song I can get behind 🎉🎉🎉 sooooo good!."

@Bennie_Queenata commented:

"No artist loves the Black Stars more than Kofi Kinaata 👏👏❤️."

@abeiku_willis added:

"This song has created a tendency to bring back the love for Black Stars, regardless of whoever is on the lineup. Big ups to Kinaata🎉."

@Phaaqwecy stated:

"This qualifies for official Black stars song … whaaaaaaaat … beat is electric, can't stop dancing aaaabaa aaaabaa"

Watch the full visualiser of Kofi Kinaata’s Ghana national team World Cup song titled “Black Stars” in the YouTube video below.

Kofi Kinaata celebrates major UN appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata celebrated his renewed appointment as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM).

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter to rejoice over being reappointed to the prestigious position.

Source: YEN.com.gh