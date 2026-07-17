Ghanaian actor and MP John Dumelo visited the Legon Night Market on July 16 to treat University of Ghana students to a surprise free dinner

Dumelo was filmed moving through the bustling outdoor market, ordering food from local vendors including a stall named Favour of God Food & Services

The video has drawn widespread praise online, with fans describing the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP as a true man of the people

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and well-known Ghanaian actor, showed up unannounced at the Legon Night Market on July 16 and footed the bill for a free dinner for students of the University of Ghana.

John Dumelo Surprises University of Ghana Students With Free Dinner at Legon Night Market

Source: Facebook

Dressed in a grey button-up shirt and dark slacks, Dumelo moved through the lively outdoor market after dark, chatting with food vendors and warmly embracing students as they gathered around the stalls. Footage from the evening captures the genuine surprise and delight on students' faces as containers of food were handed out at various counters, including one stall operating under the name Favour of God Food & Services.

Dumelo's reputation for community outreach

The gesture is consistent with the image John Dumelo has cultivated since entering politics. He has made community engagement a hallmark of his time in office, and the University of Ghana campus, which sits within his constituency and is home to a large bloc of young voters, has frequently been the focus of his outreach efforts.

The Night Market visit added another chapter to that story, with the informal setting and spontaneous energy of the evening making it feel less like a photo opportunity and more like a genuine interaction with the people he represents.

Watch the Instagram video of John Dumelo's free dinner for Legon students at the Night Market below.

Fans react to John Dumelo's gesture

The clip quickly drew praise from across social media, with many commending Dumelo's hands-on approach to representing his constituents.

@geraldo_himself wrote:

"The fact that you spend any available time with your constituents is priceless ❤️ ❤️"

@kidshub_by_peevee said:

"Man of the people and for the people 🤩"

@thatgirlwithaudacity commented:

"What a leader! MP extraordinaire 🙌 ❤️"

@awuramasaniches added:

"I see a Great leader now and for the Future. You are really for the people. ❤️❤️"

Source: YEN.com.gh