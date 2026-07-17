John Dumelo Surprises University of Ghana Students With Free Dinner at Legon Night Market
- Ghanaian actor and MP John Dumelo visited the Legon Night Market on July 16 to treat University of Ghana students to a surprise free dinner
- Dumelo was filmed moving through the bustling outdoor market, ordering food from local vendors including a stall named Favour of God Food & Services
- The video has drawn widespread praise online, with fans describing the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP as a true man of the people
John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and well-known Ghanaian actor, showed up unannounced at the Legon Night Market on July 16 and footed the bill for a free dinner for students of the University of Ghana.
Dressed in a grey button-up shirt and dark slacks, Dumelo moved through the lively outdoor market after dark, chatting with food vendors and warmly embracing students as they gathered around the stalls. Footage from the evening captures the genuine surprise and delight on students' faces as containers of food were handed out at various counters, including one stall operating under the name Favour of God Food & Services.
Dumelo's reputation for community outreach
The gesture is consistent with the image John Dumelo has cultivated since entering politics. He has made community engagement a hallmark of his time in office, and the University of Ghana campus, which sits within his constituency and is home to a large bloc of young voters, has frequently been the focus of his outreach efforts.
The Night Market visit added another chapter to that story, with the informal setting and spontaneous energy of the evening making it feel less like a photo opportunity and more like a genuine interaction with the people he represents.
Watch the Instagram video of John Dumelo's free dinner for Legon students at the Night Market below.
Fans react to John Dumelo's gesture
The clip quickly drew praise from across social media, with many commending Dumelo's hands-on approach to representing his constituents.
@geraldo_himself wrote:
"The fact that you spend any available time with your constituents is priceless ❤️ ❤️"
@kidshub_by_peevee said:
"Man of the people and for the people 🤩"
@thatgirlwithaudacity commented:
"What a leader! MP extraordinaire 🙌 ❤️"
@awuramasaniches added:
"I see a Great leader now and for the Future. You are really for the people. ❤️❤️"
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh