Philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye posted a video on August 3, 2026, asking Ghanaians how he should celebrate Homowo with Ga communities this year

The RNAQ Foundation founder has served over 17,000 Ghanaians through his Food Bank initiative since launching it in August 2025

Fans flooded his comments with ideas ranging from a Ga-language film premiere to a football tournament and a seed funding programme for young entrepreneurs

Philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye has teased major plans for this year's Homowo festival, inviting Ghanaians to help decide how he should celebrate with them.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye asks Ghanaians how he should celebrate this year's Homowo festival with them. Image credit: RNAQ.

Source: Instagram

Homowo, which means "hooting at hunger" in the Ga language, is celebrated annually by the Ga people of Greater Accra, typically between May and September, with August marking the peak of the festivities.

The festival commemorates a historic famine the Ga people endured during their migration and their eventual triumph over it through a bountiful harvest, and is marked by drumming, dancing, the sprinkling of kpokpoi, libations to ancestors, and communal feasting.

Quaye, founder of the RNAQ Foundation, has built a reputation for large-scale philanthropy in Ghana, having launched a nationwide Food Bank initiative on August 1, 2025.

The project now serves free daily meals across more than a dozen locations nationwide, feeding over 17,000 Ghanaians since its launch.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's Homowo plans

In a video posted on X on August 3, 2026, at 6:11 PM, Quaye explained his motivation for wanting to go all out for this year's celebration. He said:

"We need to celebrate this year's homowo to the fullest to thank the lord for taking care of us throughout the year and allowing us to see another year. So tell me, what way do you want me to help us to celebrate this homowo with happiness and to the fullest."

In the caption accompanying the video, he opened the floor to suggestions, writing:

"This Homowo, I want to celebrate with my people. So tell me… Which Ga community should I visit? How do you think we should celebrate together? Drop your community and your ideas in the comments. I'll be reading them all. Let's make this a celebration to remember."

The X video in which Richard Nii Armah Quaye announced his Homowo plans is shown below.

Ghanaians flood comments with ideas

Quaye's invitation triggered an outpouring of suggestions from Ghanaians eager to see him support their communities.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

EverythingGhPidgin wrote:

"Sponsor the production of a movie in ga language to be premiered at Silverbird cinema every homowo"

Gh Kwasi Barista said:

"Sir please try to pay a courtesy call at Bawaleshie around the Eastlegon enclave, especially where most of the black stars players play most of their Monday stars"

Number Six indicated:

"Bossu come to Mamprobi sempe, let's organise a football tournament like we did in the past. Let's remember the past this homowo"

ayoungy commented:

"The people of Gbawe would be trilled to have you Sir. Instead of only sharing food, identify young people and entrepreneurs with viable business ideas but no startup capital. Select a few beneficiaries and provide seed funding, mentorship, and follow-up support"

Copoli$ exclaimed:

"I think every community that celebrates Homowo in Greater Accra should all meet up at independence square once in every year to celebrate the Homowo. Just to showcase how every culture of all communities celebrates it. And a massive music festival to end it all."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye shows off his son

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Richard Nii Armah Quaye showed off his son Brian, a player at the Juventus Academy in Ghana, after the completion of a successful season.

He and Brian were photographed alongside Ghanaian football legend Kwadwo Asamoah, one of the directors of the academy, at an end-of-season celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh