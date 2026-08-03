Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win delivered a prepared speech in fluent English at his school graduation ceremony

A video of the Kumawood star confidently addressing guests and lecturers in his graduation attire quickly spread across social media

Many fans of the actor took to social media to react after watching the clip, acknowledging the improvement in his English

Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win has earned widespread praise online after footage of him delivering a speech in fluent English at his school graduation went viral.

Lil Win wows fans as he speaks English like a pro during his school's graduation speech. Image credit: Lil Win, Seancity

Source: Facebook

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, showed the Kumawood star standing before guests, lecturers and fellow graduates, dressed in full graduation attire, as he carefully read through a prepared speech.

He remained composed and confident throughout, drawing applause from those in attendance.

Lil Win surprises fans with his English

Best known for his comic roles in Kumawood productions and his music career, Lil Win is not typically associated with formal eloquence in the English language.

Kumawood actor Lil Win's pronunciation and command of the language during the ceremony caught many observers off guard, prompting a surge of reactions online.

Social media users praised the actor for proving his critics wrong and demonstrating that personal development is possible at any stage of life.

The Facebook video of Lil Win's graduation speech is below.

Fans react to the viral clip

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

@Richie Kay remarked:

"The only time you fail is when you stop trying 🥰."

@Wemanga Kwo Listo noted:

"He has also enrolled for English lessons. Good one there!"

@Nana Kwame observed:

"Maybe he did rehearsals for 1 week"

Lil Win donates to Kyeiwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win reunited with veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa in the United States and made a generous $500 cash donation to her.

Lil Win is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who travelled to the United States to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions, with many praising Lil Win for showing love to one of Ghana's greatest female actresses

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh