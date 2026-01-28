John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was seen personally distributing free fuel to taxi drivers at a filling station in Haatso

The gesture is the latest in a series of charitable acts by the actor-turned-politician, including free transport and food giveaways

Netizens who chanced on the video praised Dumelo’s kindness, calling him a true servant of the people

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has put smiles on the faces of some taxi drivers in his constituency.

In a video circulating on social media, the actor-turned-politician was seen distributing free fuel to taxi drivers at the GOIL filling station in Haatso.

John Dumelo distributes free fuel to taxi drivers at Haatso

John Dumelo, who is also the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, took charge of the fuel pump to personally serve the taxi drivers.

While serving them, a man showed up with a gallon and asked for fuel to power his pumping machine.

His request was eventually granted, and in a light moment, he handed John Dumelo his “buzanga” bicycle for a brief ride.

This simple act of service has endeared the Deputy Minister and MP to many within and outside the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Dumelo celebrated for his act of kindness

John Dumelo is widely noted for his acts of kindness to the constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He has frequently deployed free buses to assist residents and students in Accra, particularly during transport crises and university vacations.

These initiatives include transporting students to various regions and aiding stranded commuters between Shiashi and Madina, aimed at easing the city’s transport challenges.

A couple of weeks ago, the MP provided free transport to some students during the heightened transportation crisis in parts of Accra.

John Dumelo provides free bus to university students in the Ayawaso Wes Wuogon constituency.

In December 2025, the MP distributed thousands of chickens to residents in his constituency.

He stated on social media that he shared eggs with members of the constituency for over two weeks during the festive season.

In a trending video, the award-winning actor was spotted in a black smock and denim jeans while distributing the well-fed fowls to his people.

He disclosed that the live fowls were from his farm harvest, and he began the distribution from American House to Westland, then to Dzorwulu and Tesano, among other places.

Netizens who came across videos of John Dumelo's latest act of kindness — the fuel distribution, thronged the comment section to praise him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kojo Sarbah said:

"Optics no d3e it’s like NDC really learn it when they were in opposition. Optics nkoa."

@Kay Black also said:

"Unless Maa Lydia dash free air oooo before she go win the seat."

@Raymond Essuman commented:

"This buzanga bicycle, on hill top, the speed edey go. The brakes too bi backwards."

John Dumelo distributes food items

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that John Dumelo gave food items to school feeding caterers.

According to the Deputy Agricultural Minister, the gesture was to ensure the children in his constituency had wholesome school meals.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the actor and politician for his acts of generosity towards his constituents.

