Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, is an acclaimed Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, market strategist, angel investor, and social media personality. The lovebirds made their relationship public in November 2021 after going red-carpet official at the premiere of Squid Game.

Brianne Kimmel founded venture capital company Worklife Ventures in September 2019.

in September 2019. Kimmel has been an angel investor in Webflow , a website-building software company, since late 2019.

, a website-building software company, since late 2019. Brianne and Jimmy O. Yang were first linked in 2021.

Jimmy O. Yang’s profile summary

Full name Brianne Kimmel Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1988 Age 37 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ukraine Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Ukrainian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jimmy O. Yang Education Barclay College, Kent State University Profession Venture capitalist, managing partner instructor, market strategist, angel investor, social media star Net worth $40 million—$50 million Instagram @briannekimmel X (Twitter) @briannekimmel

Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend: Brianne Kimmel background

Brianne Kimmel was born on 12 September 1988 in Ukraine. She is 37 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, the venture capitalist, grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, United States.

Kimmel enrolled at Barclay College for a semester in 2010. She later earned a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Kent State University.

Brianne Kimmel's career highlights

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kimmel began her career as the head of social media for the Expedia Group between 2013 and 2016. She also joined the General Assembly in 2013, working as an instructor in the evenings and weekends until 2017.

Between 2016 and 2018, Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, worked for Zendesk AI as a market strategist. Since 2019, Brianne has worked for Webflow, a website builder software firm, as an angel investor.

Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend is a venture capitalist and managing partner currently working for Worklife Ventures, a venture capital firm she founded in September 2019.

Additionally, the venture capitalist is also a social media influencer. Brianne has over 83 thousand followers on her X (Twitter) page as of this writing. She mainly shares startup trends and Commentary on venture capital on the platform.

Exploring Brianne Kimmel and Jimmy O. Yang’s relationship timeline

Kimmel and Jimmy O. Yang, a renowned Chinese-American actor and stand-up comedian, have dated since 2021. Here is a detailed breakdown of their dating timeline:

September 2021: Brianne and Jimmy spark dating rumours

Brianne and Jimmy first fueled dating speculation in September 2021 after Brianne uploaded a picture of the two together in a since-deleted Instagram post. She captioned the photo,

@funnyasiandude is the San Diego tour guide! OB Noodle House arcade, and my spirit animal.

October 2021: Kimmel and Yang fuel further dating speculations

In October 2021, the actor shared a photo of himself with Brianne on Instagram, further fuelling dating rumours between them. However, the Instagram post is no longer available.

November 2021: They make their red carpet appearance

On 8 November 2021, the two went down the red carpet officially. Kimmel accompanied Jimmy to the premiere of Squid Game in Los Angeles, where the two walked the red carpet together and shared the spotlight.

March 2022: The couple attend the red carpet event for the premiere of Pachinko

On 16 March 2022, Jimmy and Brianne attended the red carpet event for the global premiere of Apple’s Pachinko. The event was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

March 2023: Yang and Brianne reportedly spend quality time in a restaurant

According to Style Caster, the two were last seen publicly together in March 2023, after Brianne posted her picture with Yang in a restaurant on Instagram.

December 2024: Rumours about their split emerge

According to GQ, Brianne and Jimmy reportedly split a while back. Referencing Jimmy’s alleged words, the article reads,

Put that in the story, please, because on Wikipedia it says we’re still in a relationship.

It continues,

They're like, ‘Well, you got to say it in interviews.’ So please write it in, and then they can reference it on Wikipedia.

Since their alleged separation, there have been no further updates on their relationship, making it unclear whether they are still together.

FAQs

Who is Brianne Kimmel? She is a prominent Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, market strategist, angel investor, and social media influencer. How old is Brianne Kimmel? Brianne is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 12 September 1988. What is Brianne Kimmel's ethnicity? The social media personality is of white ethnic background. Where was Brianne Kimmel raised? Kimmel grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, United States, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. However, she was born in Ukraine. Is Jimmy Kimmel in a relationship? He is still believed to be dating Brianne Kimmel. However, there are reports that the two separated in 2024. Who has Jimmy O. Yang dated? Jimmy has only been linked with Brianne Kimmel. When did Brianne Kimmel and Jimmy strike up a romantic relationship? They officially confirmed their relationship in late 2021. Where is Brianne Kimmel from? Brianne was born in Ukraine and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, but she currently lives in California, United States.

Brianne Kimmel came into the spotlight as Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend. In addition to dating the famous Chinese-American actor, she has a thriving career as a venture capitalist, market strategist, and angel investor. Kimmel currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

