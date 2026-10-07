Gabby Otchere-Darko publicly celebrated former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his 63rd birthday

Otchere-Darko described Bawumia as loyal, patriotic and humble after nearly two decades of close association

The NPP stalwart also made a case for Bawumia's leadership qualities ahead of the 2028 presidential elections

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Prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has paid a glowing tribute to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Otchere-Darko held that he has never witnessed the former vice-president involved in any scandal throughout nearly 20 years of close association.

Gabby Otchere-Darko publicly celebrated former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his 63rd birthday. Credit: Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Otchere-Darko published the tribute on Wednesday, 7 October, the day Dr Bawumia turned 63.

In his statement, Otchere-Darko reflected on the personal relationship that began when he, alongside colleagues Ken and Joe, was welcomed into Bawumia's Kanda home roughly two decades ago.

"Since you welcomed Ken, Joe and me into your Kanda home nearly 20 years ago, I have come to know a man of remarkable character. I have never seen you angry, heard you insult anyone or known you to be touched by scandal," he wrote.

He went further to describe the former vice-president as someone who combines personal humility with genuine confidence in Ghana's potential.

"Loyal, patriotic and humble, you carry a quiet confidence in yourself and a profound belief in what Ghanaians can achieve," Otchere-Darko added.

AI and Ghana's Leadership Future

Beyond character, Otchere-Darko made a pointed argument about the qualities Ghana will need from its next generation of leaders, particularly in relation to technology.

"You have the dignity to lead, the temperament to make difficult decisions and the vision to recognise opportunities where others see impossibilities," he wrote.

He stressed that the rise of artificial intelligence demands forward-looking leadership, stating: "As AI reshapes our world, Ghana needs leadership that understands the future and can help our young people turn anxiety into ambition and ambition into opportunity and prosperity."

He closed the tribute with a personal prayer for Bawumia: "May God grant you health, strength and wisdom for the journey ahead."

Dr Bawumia served as Vice-President of Ghana under former President Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2024 and is the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2028 general election.

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Source: YEN.com.gh