The Adenta Circuit Court could not sit on September 23, 2026, halting proceedings in the Adwoa Safo shooting case

Counsel for the accused, Nana Akofena Safo Kantanka, confirmed the matter has been pushed to January 13, 2027

Adwoa Safo's legal team had separately petitioned the Attorney-General to transfer the case to the High Court

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Fresh details have emerged from the Adenta Circuit Court regarding the ongoing shooting case involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Kantanka.

Adwoa Safo shooting: case adjourned as Kwadwo Safo Akofena's lawyer speaks after court appearance. Image credit: Dek360Ghana, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Instagram

The matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, but the session did not take place after the court was unable to convene.

Lawyer Nana Kofi Sarfo Kantankah, who represents Nana Akofena Safo Kantanka, confirmed that the case has been adjourned to January 13, 2027, meaning the accused and all other individuals facing related charges will not return to court until next year.

Adwoa Safo shooting case background

The case traces back to a shooting incident at Kwabenya on June 21, 2026, involving Adwoa Safo.

Police launched an investigation, which led to the arrest and charging of Nana Akofena Safo Kantanka alongside other individuals connected to the alleged incident. All accused persons have entered not guilty pleas.

The case has drawn considerable public interest, largely because of the family ties between Adwoa Safo and her brother, as well as the broader scrutiny facing the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, in September 2025.

Adwoa Safo's bid to transfer case

Adwoa Safo's legal team has also been active on a separate front, petitioning the Attorney-General to have the matter moved from the Adenta Circuit Court to the High Court.

Her lawyers argued that certain charges arising from the alleged shooting fall outside the Circuit Court's jurisdiction and properly belong before the High Court.

No ruling on that petition has been publicly disclosed at this stage. With the next court date now set for January 13, 2027, all eyes will be on whether any further procedural developments emerge before then, including any response to the transfer request.

The allegations against the accused remain untested, as the case is yet to proceed to full trial.

The X video of Akofena's lawyer is below.

Akofena unveils statue for Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena’s unveiling of a statue honouring his late father, Apostle Emeritus Dr Ing Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The bust was presented during a separate remembrance ceremony held on the first anniversary of the industrialist’s passing.

The tribute followed the unveiling of a different golden statue by Adwoa Safo’s team at Kantanka’s reported burial site in Gomoa Mpota. The emergence of two monuments has renewed attention on the reported family dispute over Kantanka’s funeral arrangements and succession at the Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh