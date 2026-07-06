A Ghanaian court read the will of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka on Monday, July 7, 2026, reportedly confirming Akofena as his chosen successor

The ruling vindicated Akofena following a bitter succession battle with his sister, former MP Adwoa Safo, who was shot during a ceremony at his home in June

Fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman pledged his support for Akofena despite personal disagreements, citing gratitude to the late Apostle

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has reportedly been officially confirmed as the heir to the Kantanka Empire after his late father's will was read in court on Monday, July 7, 2026, drawing a line under one of Ghana's most turbulent succession disputes in recent memory.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena Reportedly Confirmed as Kantanka Empire Successor After Will Is Read in Court

Source: TikTok

The proceedings centred on the estate of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the revered industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Church, who passed away on September 11, 2025.

His death set off a fierce contest between Akofena, who had been serving as CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies, and his elder sister, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament Adwoa Safo, over who would inherit leadership of the empire.

Kwadwo Safo and Adwoa Safo clash

The road to Monday's confirmation was anything but smooth. Tensions between the two sides reached a dangerous peak on June 21, when Adwoa Safo arrived at Akofena's home in Dome Kwabenya, where a ceremony was underway to install him as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Church.

According to a family spokesperson's account, Adwoa Safo was shot when she attempted to enter the premises, leaving her hospitalised with serious injuries. Akofena and several of his security guards were subsequently arrested and granted bail ahead of the court date.

The reading of the will appears to have settled the central question of who Apostle Safo intended to lead his legacy, with the document naming Akofena as his heir apparent.

The Instagram post with details of the court proceedings report shared by Gossips24 is below.

Reactions to Akofena's confirmation

The news of Akofena's confirmation drew a wave of responses online.

Benson Kwaku Nyarko wrote:

"Who Jah bless..."

Abubakar Tarik said:

"But I didn't understand when they kept saying that the guy's name was changed from his father's will and replaced with Adwoa Safo because when he appointed Kwadwo Safo Akofena, he mentioned it many times, but he never mentioned anywhere that he had removed him from his succession"

Alex Opoku Amankwah asked:

"I'm just asking, where on earth is a will read before burial and final funeral rites are held?"

Below is a TikTok post with details of the Kristo Asafo Mission's account of the shooting of Adwoa Safo at Akofena's residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh